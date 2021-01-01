Menu

Raphaël KLEINE

BELFORT CEDEX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Teamcenter
Enovia
SQL
Gestion de projet
Product Lifecycle Management

Entreprises

  • GE Energy - Consultant - Support ENOVIA v6 / Diamant / EDOC

    BELFORT CEDEX 2015 - maintenant Support Front office sur la suite Diamant de Dia-Log
    Gestion des serveurs (Installation, paramétrage de la suite)
    Réception des problèmes utilisateur (téléphone - mail)
    Prise en charge directe / Résolution des problèmes de l'utilisateur

  • GE Energy - Consultant - Support Application Engineering et Metaphase

    BELFORT CEDEX 2012 - 2014 Support Front office sur Metaphase
    Réception des problèmes utilisateur (téléphone - mail)
    Prise en charge directe / Résolution des problèmes de l'utilisateur
    Administration (création de compte et droits ...)

    Support Front office sur des applications Engineering
    Réception des problèmes utilisateur (téléphone - mail)
    Prise en charge directe / Résolution des problèmes de l'utilisateur
    Installation / Montée de version sur les serveurs

    Gestion des licences
    Installation et gestion de RLM et FlexLM
    Installation et gestion de Goldfire (server)
    Installation et gestion de Bentley SelectServer

  • Renault Trucks - Consultant - Project Manager

    Saint-Priest France 2008 - 2012 Chief Project Manager assistant
    Dashboard for Steering Committee feedback
    Change management on PDM process alignment

    Project Manager
    Collect needs and inputs from plants
    Meetings management (R&D, IT, Manufacturing…)
    Solution proposal
    Budget Management
    Validation of solution


    Change Management
    Collect needs for training modules creation/update
    Update/Creation/validation of training modules with trainer
    Train managers on a specific tool


    Development Tools
    Excel (VBA) and Access (VBA, SQL) tools creation
    KPI
    Follow up

  • DCNS - Consultant - Technical Support Manager assistant & Team management

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Monitoring of all incidents attributed to Technical support
    Monitoring for a specific project (Monitoring of the incidents, update in management tool and planning…)
    Establishment of processes to be more effective to solve incidents (oldest ones, waiting on info…)
    Collaborative work with support team (service provider)
    Study of indicators each week in operational committee and report to technical support manager
    Management of informative meetings with user representative

  • Schneider Electric - Consultant - PLM Technical Support

    Rueil Malmaison 2004 - 2007 Front Office Support for 3 differents PLM applications (TeamCenter)
    User’s problems reception (phone – mail)
    Direct support / Resolution of user’s problems
    Administration (Account creation, rights creation...)
    First analysis for complex problems
    Redirect and monitoring problems to specialized teams

    Development of data verification tools for migration from TeamCenter to Windchill 6.2.6
    Technical checking of datas (Format, required datas….)
    Functional checking (Respect of rules ‘Codification’…)
    Format conversion

Formations

  • IUP GSI

    Annecy 2002 - 2004 Maitrise

    Management des Systémes d'Information

