Raphaël KLEINE

Mes compétences :
Teamcenter
Enovia
SQL
Gestion de projet
Product Lifecycle Management
Entreprises
GE Energy
- Consultant - Support ENOVIA v6 / Diamant / EDOC
BELFORT CEDEX2015 - maintenant Support Front office sur la suite Diamant de Dia-Log
Gestion des serveurs (Installation, paramétrage de la suite)
Réception des problèmes utilisateur (téléphone - mail)
Prise en charge directe / Résolution des problèmes de l'utilisateur
GE Energy
- Consultant - Support Application Engineering et Metaphase
BELFORT CEDEX2012 - 2014Support Front office sur Metaphase
Réception des problèmes utilisateur (téléphone - mail)
Prise en charge directe / Résolution des problèmes de l'utilisateur
Administration (création de compte et droits ...)
Support Front office sur des applications Engineering
Réception des problèmes utilisateur (téléphone - mail)
Prise en charge directe / Résolution des problèmes de l'utilisateur
Installation / Montée de version sur les serveurs
Gestion des licences
Installation et gestion de RLM et FlexLM
Installation et gestion de Goldfire (server)
Installation et gestion de Bentley SelectServer
Renault Trucks
- Consultant - Project Manager
Saint-Priest France2008 - 2012 Chief Project Manager assistant
Dashboard for Steering Committee feedback
Change management on PDM process alignment
Project Manager
Collect needs and inputs from plants
Meetings management (R&D, IT, Manufacturing…)
Solution proposal
Budget Management
Validation of solution
Change Management
Collect needs for training modules creation/update
Update/Creation/validation of training modules with trainer
Train managers on a specific tool
Development Tools
Excel (VBA) and Access (VBA, SQL) tools creation
KPI
Follow up
DCNS
- Consultant - Technical Support Manager assistant & Team management
Paris2007 - 2008 Monitoring of all incidents attributed to Technical support
Monitoring for a specific project (Monitoring of the incidents, update in management tool and planning…)
Establishment of processes to be more effective to solve incidents (oldest ones, waiting on info…)
Collaborative work with support team (service provider)
Study of indicators each week in operational committee and report to technical support manager
Management of informative meetings with user representative
Schneider Electric
- Consultant - PLM Technical Support
Rueil Malmaison2004 - 2007 Front Office Support for 3 differents PLM applications (TeamCenter)
User’s problems reception (phone – mail)
Direct support / Resolution of user’s problems
Administration (Account creation, rights creation...)
First analysis for complex problems
Redirect and monitoring problems to specialized teams
Development of data verification tools for migration from TeamCenter to Windchill 6.2.6
Technical checking of datas (Format, required datas….)
Functional checking (Respect of rules ‘Codification’…)
Format conversion