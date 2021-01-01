Raphael KRYNEN

Currently Safety Officer on an offshore barge, I am looking for a Chief Officer / 2nd Officer position. Enjoying a 3-year officer experience on merchant ships, I would like to extend my career until the rank of Master. I have the Chief Mate Unlimited certificate. I have the DP Induction course and I am looking for experience on DP vessels to be gain new expertise in this field of activities I would like to focus on now. I am a fast learner with good interpersonal skills, which will help me to catch up the gap with already experienced people.





Mes compétences :

Navigation

ISM

Management

Safety security

DP