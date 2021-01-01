Menu

Raphael KRYNEN

AIX EN PROVENCE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aix-en-Provence

En résumé

Currently Safety Officer on an offshore barge, I am looking for a Chief Officer / 2nd Officer position. Enjoying a 3-year officer experience on merchant ships, I would like to extend my career until the rank of Master. I have the Chief Mate Unlimited certificate. I have the DP Induction course and I am looking for experience on DP vessels to be gain new expertise in this field of activities I would like to focus on now. I am a fast learner with good interpersonal skills, which will help me to catch up the gap with already experienced people.


Mes compétences :
Navigation
ISM
Management
Safety security
DP

Entreprises

  • Exmar Offshore Services - Safety Officer

    2013 - maintenant Safety Officer on board OTTO 5, Accommodation/Work barge 100m x 30m time chartered by Total on OFON Project on OML 102 OFON Field.
    -Responsible for FFE, LSA, Navigation equipment maintenance on board with HSE Supervisor.
    -Assisting HSE Supervisor and Barge Master with all other HSE matters.
    -In charge of transfer personnel on platforms for the client (Total).

  • M/Y Deja Too - Chief Officer

    2013 - 2013 Chief Mate on a busy charter motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea. Safety Officer, Navigation Officer, managing crew and maintenance on deck. Responsible for ISM / ISPS compliance on-board.

  • M/Y Kolaha - Chief Mate

    2013 - 2013 Atlantic Crossing as First Mate, from the Bahamas to La Ciotat. Preparation for the annual shipyard. Responsible for safety, navigation and deck crew management.

  • Compagnie Maritime des Iles - Chief Mate

    2013 - 2013 Preparation of the ship for transit to its selling place: ISM and ISPS training of the crew, keeping in good condition decks and capacities, all inventories management, crew and safety management.

  • Compagnie Maritime des Iles - 3rd Engineer

    2012 - 2013 Preparation for annual Dry-Dock under the supervision of the Technical Superintendent.

  • Yachting - DayWork

    2012 - 2012 M/Y CAKEWALK (86m)

    First experience on a M/Y, day work in the Engine-Room with C/E Bon Kain.

  • Maersk Maritime SAS - Dual Junior Officer

    2009 - 2011 • Safety Officer on board M/S Maersk Gironde, container ship of 4300 TEU, 292m x 32m, 50757 UMS.
    Responsible for all safety equipment on board, i.e. firefighting equipment maintenance and repair, lifesaving appliances, personal protective equipment and on-board safety training for the crew.

    • Navigation Officer on board M/S Maersk Garonne, container ship of 4300 TEU, 292m x 32m, 50757 UMS.
    I was held responsible of the navigation department (passage planning for the ship, from chart correction to the good following of the route, navigating equipment on the bridge), radio communications, preparing all port of call papers, checking that ship’s certificates were up-to-date.

    • 4th Engineer on board M/S Maersk Garonne, container ship of 4300 TEU, 292m x 32m. Engine Details: Hyundai Man B&W, 10K90MC-C, of 58600 BHP at 104 rpm, 2-Stroke Crosshead Diesel Slow Engine.
    Responsible for the following systems: Fuel Oil (Bunkering and Transfers), Lube Oil (Bunkering and Transfers), Sludge (Transfer & Discharge), Purifiers (F.O and L.O), Air compressors (Main/30 Bar, Working/7 Bar). I was also responsible on deck for all engines in rescue boats and lifeboats.

    • Dual Cadet on board M/S Maersk Gironde.
    I was learning from the officers on board my future duties, switching between deck and engine departments.

  • Marfret - Dual Cadet

    2008 - 2008 Dual Cadet on board M/V Marfret Guyane, container ship of 1500 TEU, 170m x 27m, 17567 UMS.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :