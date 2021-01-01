Raphaël LASSOUS

-
Bpd Marignan Promotion Immobilière
- Responsable technique de projet
2018 - maintenant
-
SICRA IDF (Vinci Construction France)
- Conducteur de travaux
2013 - 2018
-
SICRA IDF (Vinci Construction France)
- Aide conducteur de travaux (Apprentissage)
2012 - 2013
Suivi de chantier
Coordination sous-traitants
Réception chantier
-
DSB
- Ouvrier
2012 - 2012
Création de fondations semi-profondes
Pose blocs à bancher EUROMAC (BBC)
Création plancher traditionnel
Assainissement
-
SICRA IDF (Vinci Construction France)
- Ouvrier
2011 - 2011
Organisation préparation de chantier
Suivi terrassement
Création fondations profondes
-
VERDOÏA (Vinci Construction France)
- Aide conducteur de travaux
2010 - 2010
Suivi de chantier
Coordination sous-traitants
OPR - Levé de réserves
-
TAC
- Manoeuvre
2009 - 2009
Traitement et renforcement des structures/ossatures bois (Bâtiments Parisiens)
Réhabilitation béton
-
TAC
- Manoeuvre
2008 - 2008
Idem 2008
-
APBF
- Manoeuvre
2005 - 2005
Extension d'habitation (Fondations etc.)
RSO (Reprise en sous oeuvre)
Pose cloison et faux-plafond
Réhabilitation plancher (Béton allégé)
Création voile en BBM