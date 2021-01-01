Menu

Raphaël LASSOUS

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Bpd Marignan Promotion Immobilière - Responsable technique de projet

    2018 - maintenant

  • SICRA IDF (Vinci Construction France) - Conducteur de travaux

    2013 - 2018

  • SICRA IDF (Vinci Construction France) - Aide conducteur de travaux (Apprentissage)

    2012 - 2013 Suivi de chantier
    Coordination sous-traitants
    Réception chantier

  • DSB - Ouvrier

    2012 - 2012 Création de fondations semi-profondes
    Pose blocs à bancher EUROMAC (BBC)
    Création plancher traditionnel
    Assainissement

  • SICRA IDF (Vinci Construction France) - Ouvrier

    2011 - 2011 Organisation préparation de chantier
    Suivi terrassement
    Création fondations profondes

  • VERDOÏA (Vinci Construction France) - Aide conducteur de travaux

    2010 - 2010 Suivi de chantier
    Coordination sous-traitants
    OPR - Levé de réserves

  • TAC - Manoeuvre

    2009 - 2009 Traitement et renforcement des structures/ossatures bois (Bâtiments Parisiens)
    Réhabilitation béton

  • TAC - Manoeuvre

    2008 - 2008 Idem 2008

  • APBF - Manoeuvre

    2005 - 2005 Extension d'habitation (Fondations etc.)
    RSO (Reprise en sous oeuvre)
    Pose cloison et faux-plafond
    Réhabilitation plancher (Béton allégé)
    Création voile en BBM

