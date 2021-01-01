Raphaël LAZIME

Mes compétences :
Reuters Xtr 3000
VBA
Excel
SalesForce
Word & PowerPoint
Metatrader 4
Factset
Entreprises
AFEX - Associated Foreign Exchange
- Account executive, FX specialist
2013 - maintenant• Commercial prospecting, identification and acquisition of new customer
• Establish, build and maintain client relationships
• Work closely with clients to understand their requirements and offer strategies to manage their risk/exposure to market volatility
• Book FX product according to the client strategy (Cash, Forward, Flex Forward, NDF, Standing Order, SWAP)
• FX market analysis, Daily Chartist analysis and Monthly macroeconomic research reports
2011 - 2011Prospection of new clients and promotion of enterprise’s services, Development of existing client portfolio, Client support on trading platforms and webinars on derivative products, Daily Chartist analysis and Monthly macroeconomic research reports
2011 - 2013CFDs & Options on shares, Index, Commodities and Foreign Exchanges
Prospection of new clients and promotion of enterprise’s services, Development of existing client portfolio, Client support on trading platforms and webinars on derivative products, Daily Chartist analysis and Monthly macroeconomic research reports
Exco, Cabinet A.Bonnichon
- Certified public auditor assistant
2010 - 2010: Recovering of the financial statement and financial analysis of accounting records.
Clermont Ferrand2010 - 2011Master degree of Capital Markets
Capital Markets - • Asset management, fictitious portfolio management
• Knowledge of financial markets by product type (equity, derivatives, money, currency, bonds)
• Tools of financial markets: quantitative finance, share valuation, macroeconomics, financial analysis, VBA project
• Term paper: Can we predict a financial bubble?
University Of Nebraska Kearney, United States. (Kearney, Nebraska)
Kearney, Nebraska2009 - 2010Fourth year, study of Finance
Finance - Investments, Corporate Finance, Insurance, Principle of accounting…