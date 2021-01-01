Menu

Raphaël LAZIME

ZURICH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Reuters Xtr 3000
VBA
Excel
SalesForce
Word & PowerPoint
Metatrader 4
Factset

Entreprises

  • AFEX - Associated Foreign Exchange - Account executive, FX specialist

    2013 - maintenant • Commercial prospecting, identification and acquisition of new customer
    • Establish, build and maintain client relationships
    • Work closely with clients to understand their requirements and offer strategies to manage their risk/exposure to market volatility
    • Book FX product according to the client strategy (Cash, Forward, Flex Forward, NDF, Standing Order, SWAP)
    • FX market analysis, Daily Chartist analysis and Monthly macroeconomic research reports

  • XTB France - Sales trader Derivatives Products CFDs & Options (Intern)

    2011 - 2011 Prospection of new clients and promotion of enterprise’s services, Development of existing client portfolio, Client support on trading platforms and webinars on derivative products, Daily Chartist analysis and Monthly macroeconomic research reports

  • XTB France - Sales Trader Senior Derivatives Products CFDs & Options (Permanent contract)

    2011 - 2013 CFDs & Options on shares, Index, Commodities and Foreign Exchanges
    Prospection of new clients and promotion of enterprise’s services, Development of existing client portfolio, Client support on trading platforms and webinars on derivative products, Daily Chartist analysis and Monthly macroeconomic research reports

  • Exco, Cabinet A.Bonnichon - Certified public auditor assistant

    2010 - 2010 : Recovering of the financial statement and financial analysis of accounting records.

Formations

  • Université D'Auvergne

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2011 Master degree of Capital Markets

    Capital Markets - • Asset management, fictitious portfolio management
    • Knowledge of financial markets by product type (equity, derivatives, money, currency, bonds)
    • Tools of financial markets: quantitative finance, share valuation, macroeconomics, financial analysis, VBA project
    • Term paper: Can we predict a financial bubble?

  • University Of Nebraska Kearney, United States. (Kearney, Nebraska)

    Kearney, Nebraska 2009 - 2010 Fourth year, study of Finance

    Finance - Investments, Corporate Finance, Insurance, Principle of accounting…

