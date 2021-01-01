Menu

Raphaël LEFEBVRE

ARMENTIÈRES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Armentières

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RAMERY BATIMENT - RESPONSABLE SERVICE LEVAGE ET IE

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • BTS BATIMEBT GENIE CIVIL (Lomme)

    Lomme 1995 - 1997

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :