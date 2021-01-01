Retail
Raphael MANGIERI
Raphael MANGIERI
EDMONTON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Plongée
Formation
Entreprises
Great slave helicopters
- Training captain ,pool pilot
2014 - maintenant
Ifs2i
- Entrainement zones hostiles
2009 - 2009
Delta helcopters
- Pilote helicopters/training captain
2007 - 2014
entrainement annuelle des pilotes ,missions sur feux de foret , levage , surveillance ect
Formations
Ics Canada (Westmount)
Westmount
2010 - 2010
aircraft maintenance engeneer
Helicraft 2000inc (Montréal)
Montréal
2004 - 2005
CPL-H et instructeur vol
CREUFOP (Prepignant)
Prepignant
2002 - 2003
agent d operation aerienne
Ecole Nationale De La Marine Marchnde (St Malot)
St Malot
1999 - 2001
officier polyvalent de la marine marchande 2eme classe
Benjamin ROSINGER
David VIENNE - JIMENEZ
Jacques KERNEUR
Louis-Francois GUILLEMOT DE LINIERS
Pierre MARTINET
Rock DEHON
