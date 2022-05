Raphael MASVIGNER

Co-Founder of Circul'R



Have a look at what we are doing:Array.



Graduate student at both Sciences Po Paris (Master in Finance & Strategy) and FGV São Paulo (Master in International Business).



Fields of interest : Circular economy, entrepreneurship, business development, social business, sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, corporate strategy and public relations.



Fluent in French, English, Portuguese and Spanish



Specialties: Corporate strategy, finance, economics, international trade, sales, negotiation, global operations management, working in teams.



Mes compétences :

International mobility

Economics

Business development

Corporate strategy

International project management

Communication

Environnement

Finance

Business intelligence