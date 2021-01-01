Raphael MATTHYS

Law Firm CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre, Paris
- Lawyer Intern
2011 - 2011Corporate law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tax department :
• Actively involved in the takeover of a European scale company listed on Euronext Paris: performed due diligences, drafted share purchase agreements, shareholders’ agreements and corporate documentation (articles of association, reports of management boards, minutes of shareholders’ meetings).
• Participated to the taking of participation of the French Sovereign Fund FSI in a French middle-cap furniture manufacturer: notably drafted contracts related to the issuance of securities (bonds with or without equity warrants) and the shareholders’ agreement.
• For a world leading company involved in construction and concessions, drafted autonomously cross-boarder merger plans and related corporate documentation.
• For a private client, owner of operating companies, lead researches on mechanisms to avoid / reduce transfer tax applied to the transfer of assets to recipients.
• Analysed European banking agreement issues to secure commercial development of the entity and established key factors to secure the granting of financings towards European banking regulations.
• Drafted memos and suggested the creation of processes, regarding legal and tax issues, to analyse and evaluate risks related to the legal structure of the client and the way he owns assets.
• Negotiated and drafted financing agreements (guarantee, early reimbursement conditions).
Law Firm GRANRUT, Paris
- Lawyer Intern
2010 - 2010Intern in the Tax Department :
• Wealth planning and tax optimisation for individuals: analysed mechanisms to reduce individual tax on capital and personal income tax through investment in small- and mid-cap companies.
• Participated in the creation of a French real estate investment fund (SCPI).
LAW FIRM CMS HASCHE SIGLE, Berlin
- Lawyer Intern
2009 - 2009Corporate law, Mergers & Acquisitions department :
• For a major player in the European foodservice market, participated to an asset deal consisting in the takeover of concessions of motorway services: created German legal structures (GmbHs), drafted related corporate-related documentation (managers’ instructions, power of attorney) and contracts transfers (commercial lease, distribution agreements).
• Lead researches in German Corporate and Contract Law.
Law Firm Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent, Paris
- Lawyer Intern
2008 - 2008Corporate, M&A, Private Equity department :
• Participated to the withdrawal of a leading private equity firm from the capital of a major industrial group in waste recovery and treatment, including the drafting of a call agreement.
MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL, Geneva
- Recruitment Consultant (Intern)
2006 - 2006Recruitment Consultant :
• Elaborated market and salary surveys.
• Lead profile analyses and candidates’ interviews
KPMG Audit, Paris
- Auditor
Courbevoie2005 - 2005Trainee Auditor :
• Reviewed clients’ financial statements to detect significant risk points in view of their certification.
• Participated to due diligences preparing the IPO of EDF.