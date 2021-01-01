Menu

Raphael MATTHYS

GENÈVE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Corporate Law
Law
Planning
Private Equity
Tax

Entreprises

  • Deloitte SA, Geneva - Senior Tax Consultanr

    2012 - maintenant Tax Consulting
    Tax Compliance
    Tax Accounting

  • Law Firm CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre, Paris - Lawyer Intern

    2011 - 2011 Corporate law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tax department :

    • Actively involved in the takeover of a European scale company listed on Euronext Paris: performed due diligences, drafted share purchase agreements, shareholders’ agreements and corporate documentation (articles of association, reports of management boards, minutes of shareholders’ meetings).
    • Participated to the taking of participation of the French Sovereign Fund FSI in a French middle-cap furniture manufacturer: notably drafted contracts related to the issuance of securities (bonds with or without equity warrants) and the shareholders’ agreement.
    • For a world leading company involved in construction and concessions, drafted autonomously cross-boarder merger plans and related corporate documentation.
    • For a private client, owner of operating companies, lead researches on mechanisms to avoid / reduce transfer tax applied to the transfer of assets to recipients.

  • UCB Suisse (BNP Paribas Group), Geneva - Legal intern

    2010 - 2010 Legal department :

    • Analysed European banking agreement issues to secure commercial development of the entity and established key factors to secure the granting of financings towards European banking regulations.
    • Drafted memos and suggested the creation of processes, regarding legal and tax issues, to analyse and evaluate risks related to the legal structure of the client and the way he owns assets.
    • Negotiated and drafted financing agreements (guarantee, early reimbursement conditions).

  • Law Firm GRANRUT, Paris - Lawyer Intern

    2010 - 2010 Intern in the Tax Department :

    • Wealth planning and tax optimisation for individuals: analysed mechanisms to reduce individual tax on capital and personal income tax through investment in small- and mid-cap companies.
    • Participated in the creation of a French real estate investment fund (SCPI).

  • LAW FIRM CMS HASCHE SIGLE, Berlin - Lawyer Intern

    2009 - 2009 Corporate law, Mergers & Acquisitions department :

    • For a major player in the European foodservice market, participated to an asset deal consisting in the takeover of concessions of motorway services: created German legal structures (GmbHs), drafted related corporate-related documentation (managers’ instructions, power of attorney) and contracts transfers (commercial lease, distribution agreements).
    • Lead researches in German Corporate and Contract Law.

  • Law Firm Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent, Paris - Lawyer Intern

    2008 - 2008 Corporate, M&A, Private Equity department :

    • Participated to the withdrawal of a leading private equity firm from the capital of a major industrial group in waste recovery and treatment, including the drafting of a call agreement.

  • MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL, Geneva - Recruitment Consultant (Intern)

    2006 - 2006 Recruitment Consultant :

    • Elaborated market and salary surveys.
    • Lead profile analyses and candidates’ interviews

  • KPMG Audit, Paris - Auditor

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2005 Trainee Auditor :

    • Reviewed clients’ financial statements to detect significant risk points in view of their certification.
    • Participated to due diligences preparing the IPO of EDF.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :