Raphaél MEDANG

Mr. Raphael Medang has over 20 years of global experience working on Public Health programs and activities. His work has focused on various issues, specifically STIs/HIV/AIDS, FP, Reproductive Health, Social marketing of condoms, as well as fundamental and operational research. He also has over 15 years of experience working with local NGOs, the MoH and international organizations on Program and Administrative Management, Training of service providers as well as training of trainers (on the basis of the competency-based training approach, developed by the JHPIEGO Corporation), Activities implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Supervision, Activities’ planning, Negotiation with other agencies. He is a confirmed Project Manager, a Master trainer (according to the JHPIEGO approach), and a skilled developer of training manuals. In the past, Mr. Raphael Medang has worked in collaboration with various international agencies, including JHUCCP, JHPIEGO, FHI, GVFI, SWISS-TPH. Mr. Raphael Medang is a holder of a Master in Public Health (MPH) of the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé – Cameroon.



