Raphaél MEDANG

PROFESSIONNAL EXPERIENCE IN DETAIL
- Consultant UNFPA
2014 - maintenant
Training of trainers (ToT) of the Cameroonian Armed Forces within the framework of the DHAPP project;
Facilitation and management of the reproductive health component implemented within the framework of the sixth UNFPA-Cameroon Cooperation Program.
PASaR
- Expert
2013 - 2014
Consultancy with the SWISS-TPH within the PPSAC sub-regional project.
Consultancy with the Global Viral Forecasting Initiative (GVFI)
Consultancy with the Care and Health Program (CHP)
• Drafting of all PPSAC progress reports as from first quarter of 2012;
• Production of graphs and figures, results analysis and report drafting of the 2011 HIV Seroprevalence and Behavioral Epidemiology Risk Survey (SABERS), with GVFI - a DHAPP funded project.
• Translation from English to French, of the 2011 HIV Seroprevalence and Behavioral Epidemiology Risk Survey (SABERS) report. - a DHAPP funded project.
PPSAC-KFW-OCEAC-SWISS TPH
- Reproductive and Sexual health Expert
2011 - 2012
Supervision of the Executive Administrative Assistant – Monitoring of project program deadlines, both in the accounting management, procurement and the overall implementation of the PPSAC phase II strategic plan – Collection and data analysis – Progress and annual reports designing – Capacity building - Supervision of regional Partners in the updating of activities as well as regional action plans; with responsibility in Cameroon, Congo, The Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad.
16th International Conference on AIDS & STIs in Africa /ICASA) – Abstract book p. 129: abstract number MOPE163; Title: Disponibilité en préservatifs masculins dans le contexte du marketing social en Afrique Centrale : analyse des volumes de vente avant et après rupture de stocks. Auteurs: Medang R. 1,2 ; Gbaguidi E. C. 1,2
Development of the protocol for a regional KAP survey to be carried out within the PPSAC countries (Cameroon; Chad; Congo; Central African Republic);
Drafting of progress and annual reports, upon basis of countries’ reports (Cameroon; Chad; Congo and Central African Republic);
Technical assistance to Social Marketing Associations (SMA) of Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic (CAR) and Congo within the framework of HIV prevention, as well as reproductive and sexual health;
Situational analysis and setting up of an STI/HIV/AIDS control program along migratory routes in the Central African Republic (CAR) in collaboration with a local NGO: ACAMS – 9 sites covered between Bangui and Cantonnier.
Training of communities’ members on BCC techniques in view of the setting up of an STI/HIV/AIDS control program along migratory routes in Central African Republic (CAR) in collaboration with the Association Centrafricaine pour le Marketing Social (ACAMS) – 18 persons trained
Global Viral Forecasting Initiative (GVFI)
- Monitoring and Evaluation Officer / Research Assistant
2008 - 2011
Help improve the outcome of the program activities - Assist the monitoring and evaluation of implementation plan of all aspects of the organization - Supervise field staff to ensure compliance to project’s protocols as far as good clinical practices and protection of human research subjects are concerned – Develop new research protocols – Design monthly activity reports – Implement and monitor other program activities at the sub-region – Design training tools and training programs - Train trainers (TOT) and service providers - Implement KAP surveys – Budgeting.
Development of training manuals and training tools within the Armed Forces in Cameroon, Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ; Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome et Principe, with funding from the US Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP);
Training of Trainers in the Armed Forces in Cameroon (funding from the DHAPP);
Development of studies’ protocols, questionnaires and consent forms, as well as Technical Assistance for the implementation of HIV/AIDS surveillance activities in the armed forces of Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad as well as Sao Tome and Principe, within the framework of the DHAPP funded activities;
Member of the organizing and scientific committee of the Regional Conference of Military Health Services for the Surveillance of HIV/AIDS, Human Influenza and other emerging and re-emerging Infections in Central Africa with funding from the U.S Global Emerging Infections Surveillance and Response System (GEIS) as well as the DHAPP.
Co-Principal investigator for the epidemiological and behavioral study on HIV and Syphilis among sex workers in Cameroon
Development of Standard Operating Procedures as regards to research projects carried out by the organization;
Care and Health Program (CHP)
- Senior Program Officer
2004 - 2008
Proposals design - Strategic and operational planning – Negotiations with funding organizations and partners – Capacity building (Training of Trainers – “TOT” ; Training of service providers) in STI/HIV/AIDS counseling and testing (CT), including PMTCT at the sub regional level (15 ECOWAS countries plus Cameroon, Chad and Mauritania) within the framework of the AWARE HIV/AIDS project, a project funded by USAID - Development and dissemination of tools to strengthen CT, including PMTCT region wide (Norms and procedures; Training manual; Trainer’s guide) – Reporting - Coaching / Mentoring of local based and regional NGOs - Research studies – Technical Assistance to National AIDS Control Committees, with responsibility in Cameroon, Chad, Mauritania and the 15 ECOWAS countries - Dissemination and replication of Best Practices in HIV counseling and testing – Budgeting and budget execution of activities..
Replication of Promising and Best Practice (PBP) in relation to HIV Counseling and Testing among youth in Benin, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Niger (a total number of 50,803 youths had the opportunity to know their HIV status. – 17,179 in Benin, 20,673 in Cameroon, 2,899 in Guinea Bissau, 10,052 in Niger)
Situational analysis on Counseling Testing (CT) entry points in the ten (10) regions in Cameroon.
Development of National HIV Counseling and Testing tools, including PMTCT (Norms and guidelines; Training manual; Trainer’s guide), in Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
Implementation of a research study on the “Expansion of HIV Counseling and Testing services in West and Central Africa;
Development of a generic Supervision manual on HIV Counseling and Testing, then, adaptation and validation of that manual in Benin, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.
Regional Training on HIV Counseling and Testing, Supervisors with participants from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea Conakry.
Regional Training of Trainers in STI/HIV/AIDS Counseling and Testing, with participants from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Mauritania and Niger.
Training of trainers in PMTCT in Lomé, as part of technical assistance to the local National AIDS Control Committee.
Training of service providers in STI/HIV/AIDS counseling and testing competencies, in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.
Technical Assistance at the Training session of service providers in view of the replication of a promising and best practice on HIV Counseling and Testing in Ouagadougou – Burkina Faso.
Technical Assistance to border sites within the PSAMAO (prévention du SIDA sur les axes migratoires d’Afrique de l’Ouest) and PSAMAC (prévention du SIDA sur les axes migratoires d’Afrique du Centre)
Monitoring and supervision of the PSAMAO / PSAMAC HIV counseling and testing component in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Togo (7 health centers implementing CT services in PSAMAO and PSAMAC routes)
Care and Health Program (CHP)
- Program Officer
2000 - 2003
Project design and monitoring in rural and urban areas - Implementation of peer educators’ projects - Reporting – Negotiation with funding organizations and partners – Development of training materials (peer educators) - Strategic and operational planning - Main Facilitator in national workshops for the implementation of local participative process for HIV/AIDS control program - Main Facilitator in national HIV Counseling and Testing workshops. Budgeting - Consultant in charge of social mobilization within the framework of the Gold Circle Program under the leadership of JHUCCP in relation to the STI/HIV/AIDS control activities with the FHA (Family Health and AIDS in West and Central Africa - A project funded by the USAID);
Care and Health Program (CHP)
- Program Officer
2000 - 2003
Activities planning - Implementation of social mobilization activities - Training of peer educators
Training of peer educators of the Cameroonian armed forces , within the framework of a project funded by UNAIDS from 1998 to 1999 – Monitoring of project activities - Final report of the STIs/HIV/AIDS prevention project in the Cameroonian armed forces;
Care and Health Program (CHP)
- Assistant Program Officer
1997 - 2000
Programme d'Appui à la Santé, à l'Environnement et à la Population (PASEP)
- Executive Secretary
1993 - 1997
Project design and project coordination - activities planning - monitoring - negotiation with funding organizations - Negotiation with funding organizations – Training of peer educators in schools - Collaboration with other national institutions – Conception of writing materials
Peer educators training
Sensitization of communities’ in rural and urban areas on HIV/AIDS
Member of the UNICEF TSG/SBI (Technical Support Group for School-based Intervention) working group on youth health in Schools’ areas.
Facilitator in VIPP (Visualization in People’s Participation) workshops with UNICEF in Cameroon (KABP / VIPP surveys in schools’ areas).
Laboratoire d'Analyses Médicales du Centre (LAMC)
- Senior Lab Technician
1987 - 1992
Laboratory analysis in the following domains: - Immunology – Hematology – Biochemistry – Bacteriology – Parasitology - Immunoenzymology
Coordination of the unit in charge of “Quality Services” in the “Laboratoire d’Analyses Médicales du Centre (LAMC)”
Sales manager