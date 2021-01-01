Menu

Raphael MENAUGE

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Garorock 17ème édition - Bénévole

    2013 - maintenant

  • Airbus - Stagiare

    Blagnac 2013 - maintenant

  • Bachelor - ESC Toulouse - Membre de la Welcome Team

    2012 - maintenant

  • IKKS Men - Vendeur

    SAINT-MACAIRE-EN-MAUGES 2011 - 2011

  • Secours Populaire Français - Bénévole

    Paris 2010 - 2011

Formations

  • Skema B

    Sophia Antipolis 2013 - maintenant Master - Programme Grande Ecole Management

  • Fachhoschule Worms (Worms)

    Worms 2011 - 2012 International Management

  • Bachelor ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2010 - 2013

