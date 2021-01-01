Retail
Raphael OLLIVIER
Ajouter
Raphael OLLIVIER
guyancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mc Donald
- Equipier
guyancourt
2012 - maintenant
Systeme U
- Préparateur de commandes
Rungis
2011 - 2012
Préparation de commandes pour le groupe U
Formations
Lycée Francois Rabelais
St Brieuc
2011 - maintenant
BTS
Service Informatique aux Organistion
Lycée Sacré Coeur
St Brieuc
2008 - 2010
BAC PRO
Lycée Sacré Coeur
St Brieuc
2006 - 2008
BEP
Metiers De L'électronique
Réseau
Pierre BLEUNVEN
Raphael OLLIVIER
Robin FOURDEUX
Servane CHAUVEL
