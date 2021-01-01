Retail
Raphaël PERENET
Raphaël PERENET
GRENOBLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Fine Fourchette - Traiteur de France
- Directeur Commercial & Marketing
2010 - 2015
La Fine Fourchette - Traiteur de France
- Responsable Commercial
2008 - 2010
La Fine Fourchette - Traiteur de France
- Chef de Projet
2006 - 2008
Bureau des Congrès de Grenoble
- Chargé de Promotion / Réceptif
2003 - 2006
Office de Tourisme de Grenoble
- Commercial Multimédia
2000 - 2003
Formations
Université Joseph Fourier
Grenoble
1995 - 1996
MAÎTRISE
Université Joseph Fourier
Grenoble
1994 - 1995
LICENCE
Ecole Hôtelière
Grenoble
1992 - 1994
BTS
Tourisme
Ecole Hôtelière
Grenoble
1989 - 1992
BTH
Hôtellerie-Restauration
Réseau
Attika BELLAHCENE-GUERIN
Claire RAFFALLI
Emmanuelle LAPIERRE
Francis FIESINGER
Laurent OBIREK
Marion TOURNIER-FABRE
Nathalie MORAND
Renaud AUBOIRON
Sébastien CHABERT
