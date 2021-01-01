Menu

Raphael PONS

Paris

Entreprises

  • Unither Pharmaceuticals

    Paris maintenant

  • Baxter International - Expert QA Bulk Drug Substance

    Maurepas 2011 - maintenant

  • BioMérieux SA - Quality process support

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2009 - 2011

Formations

  • Institut Des Siences Pharmaceutiques Et Biologiques ISPB (Lyon)

    Lyon maintenant

  • Université Toulon

    Toulon maintenant

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard IPIL

    Lyon 2009 - 2010 bioproduction et contrôle microbiologique

  • Athlone Institute Of Technology - AIT (Athlone)

    Athlone 2007 - 2009 Bachelor (Honours) of Science in Biotchnology

  • Université Toulon

    Toulon 2005 - 2007 Analyses biologiques et biochimiques

