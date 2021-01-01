Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael PONS
Ajouter
Raphael PONS
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Unither Pharmaceuticals
Paris
maintenant
Baxter International
- Expert QA Bulk Drug Substance
Maurepas
2011 - maintenant
BioMérieux SA
- Quality process support
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2009 - 2011
Formations
Institut Des Siences Pharmaceutiques Et Biologiques ISPB (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
Université Toulon
Toulon
maintenant
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard IPIL
Lyon
2009 - 2010
bioproduction et contrôle microbiologique
Athlone Institute Of Technology - AIT (Athlone)
Athlone
2007 - 2009
Bachelor (Honours) of Science in Biotchnology
Université Toulon
Toulon
2005 - 2007
Analyses biologiques et biochimiques
Réseau
Amélie JOSSELIN
Céline KOLLIBAY
Delphine LEON (KOENIG)
Elaiapharm (Valbonne)
Gaëlig MOGUÉROU
Marion LEPETIT
Marylaure BESSET
Nicolas JACOB
Pauline FOULON
Pch MEETINGS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z