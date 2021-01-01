Raphael PRIEUR

6 years of experience in the Procurement field, highly analytical and organized professional. Focused on added value.



Strong team spirit, thorough and keen on working with deadlines. Resourceful, communicator and commited to professional development. English, Spanish and French languages.



Key Skills :

- Experience both in direct and indirect purchase.

- Capacity to quickly adapt within different context.

- Ability to work in multicultural environments and global companies.

- Knowledge of the automotive, pharmaceutical, alimentary, railway and bank sectors.

- Familiarity with the consulting expectations.

- Aptitude to identify new business opportunities along the procurement process.

- Knowledge on SAP, Ivalua and Dynamics AX.

- Ability to negotiate and close deals on the phone, by email and face to face.

- Capacity to source and retain effective relationships with suppliers.

- Aptitude to lead transverse meetings.

- Able to work within a stressful environment.