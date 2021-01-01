Raphael PRIEUR

-
Hitachi
- Indirect Category Buyer
Antony
2018 - maintenant
Former Chassis Brakes International has been acquired by Hitachi Automotive Systems.
• Responsible for both Global (CAPEX, Tools, MRO, Consumables) and Regional Categories (Professional Services, Resource Services, Facility Management, IT, Office Services, Utilities) for the North American Region (1 plant in Mexico, 1 sales / R&D office in the USA).
• Enforcing the Procurement governance within a new plant environment.
• Supporting the ramp-up of the plant.
• Leading the Procurement face for major CAPEX projects from Sourcing phase to Contracts' implementation.
• Outsourcing the cutting tools' management with a cost per piece model.
• Implementing agreements for key services of the plant (staff transport, forklifts' rent, security, canteen, medical service, uniforms).
• Carrying out the waste management through the implementation of an agreement for selling all recoverable waste (metal chips, scrap (with destruction), pallets, carton, plastic).
• Supporting the Spare Parts' SEO with sourcing and implementing agreements with the main vendors.
• Handling Procurement face for several major civil works' projects (canteen, offices, chemical warehouse, laboratory...).
• Creating and following up suppliers' panels for key commodities with the suppliers' reduction objective as a guideline.
• Coordinating purchasing merging activities with Mexican HIAMS’ team.
• Liaise with the Global Purchasing Organization.
• Managing one intern.
-
Glaxosmithkline
- Global Buyer HVAC - Building Utilities (Consultant)
Marly-le-Roi
2018 - 2018
• Analysis of the category in terms of spend, legal coverage and users' satisfaction.
• Definition of a strategy and proposed a road map.
• Lead on a RFP for HVAC installers about 9M€ budget.
• Procurement face for major CAPEX projects (6M€ committed in total) from Sourcing phase to Contracts’ implementation.
• Supervision of projects for OPEX and Maintenance.
• Rationalization of the suppliers' database while ensuring partnerships with key vendors.
• Organization and drive of Business Review Meetings for key suppliers.
• Implementation of maintenance agreements for critical production equipments.
-
Godiva
- Operations Sourcing Specialist EMEA (Consultant)
Old Saybrook
2016 - 2017
• Analysis of the situation in terms of processes, tools, people and organization.
• Lead on the sourcing face for Ingredients, CAPEX, OPEX, Maintenance, Transport, and indirect spends for the plant.
• Implementation of double sources on several important ingredients’ sub commodities and looking for productivity initiatives (6 identified, 4 implemented).
• Monitoring 8 strategic production machines’ purchase.
• Optimizing the tank equipment of the plant after a “buy or rent” analysis.
• Improving the road transport conditions in Europe thanks to a panel suppliers’ reduction.
• Make or buy analysis for the production tools’ cleaning and supporting the outsourcing of this critical part of the business.
• Defining the strategy for the moulds’ commodity and implementing 2 frame agreements.
• Sourcing and implementing the use of loggers in every container sent.
• Conducting the sourcing face for a large project concerning retail consumable for all EMEA shops.
• Developing a file to ensure the follow up of the agreements and template for the procurement team.
-
ALSTOM Transport
- After Sales Buyer (Consultant)
2015 - 2016
• Analysis of the situation in terms of processes, tools and organization.
• Conducting the procurement face of maintenance projects (4 main projects, goods and services).
• Rationalizing the process for the purchase order thanks to a commercial conditions’ extension.
• Coordinating the flow between Project, Engineering, Quality, Obsolescence team and Suppliers.
• Monitoring a large project about outsourcing of 240 radars and 350 beacons for a foreign final customer.
• Supervised a project of outsourcing for 100 circuit breaker.
• Suppliers’ database rationalization / consolidation for After Sales Services.
-
TVH Consulting
- ERP Consultant
Maisons Laffite
2015 - 2015
Client : Rue du Commerce (main French e-business player)
• Co-responsible of the ERP implementation (MS Dynamics AX) for the Indirect Procurement part in Rue du Commerce.
• Identification of 4 "gaps" between customer's expectations & ERP possibilities. Worked with developers to reach these expectations.
• Definition of the user's abilities along the procurement process and implemented a workflow into the ERP. Shaped a guidebook on this process.
• Organization and lead of 3 trainings on the new procurement process to the future users.
-
Crédit agricole
- Junior Buyer (overheads purchasing)
Montrouge
2013 - 2014
• Handling a junior buyer portfolio composed by staff transport, individual catering, relocation, office supplies (about 3M€ spend).
• Managing a group call for tender about disabled staff transport (90 people). Negotiation, implementation of the agreement and deployment monitoring.
• Leading 2 projects of removals both in short time constraints.
• Analysing the situation and negotiating annual rebates with suppliers on meal trays.
• Searching opportunities for WISE (Work Integration Social Enterprises) in order to comply with the law – Sourcing of WISE.
• Supporting senior buyers on their projects about furniture, logistics, travels, caretaking.
-
Hachette Livre
- Paper Buyer
Paris
2013 - 2013
• Managed stocks for the Illustrated branch.
• Personally launched and leaded 2 physical inventories (in Spain and in Italy) to control stock levels.
• Replaced Literature and Education branches’ buyers during their summer holidays.
• Handled EDI’s for stock management (more than 10 problems per day).
• Dealt and maintained suppliers’ relationships.
• Solved litigations on paper deliveries between the paper maker, the printer and the company.
• Played a key role in the annual sell of old stocks.
-
Mac Donalds
- Versatile Crew
guyancourt
2012 - 2013
• Welcomed and served customers.
• Managed a cash register.
• Had ability to change position according to the crowd.
-
Allianz
- Retail Assistant
Puteaux
2011 - 2011
• Coordinated an internal development project dedicated to about 30 high potential graduates.
• Directly involved in the organisation of 2 events for this project, in preparing contents, timetables and activities.
• Prepared reports on each step of the project intended to the Retail Manager.
• Provided a report on internal formations available to employees. Proposed some advices about the intranet development website’s renovation.
• Conducted a study about graduated efficiency in their respective team (about 10 people).
-
Telemarket PRO
- Commercial Assistant
2010 - 2010
• Prepared and developed the company’s participation at professional exhibitions in partnership with REED Exhibitions (e.g. Satis, Viscom, Midest, Bijorhca events).
• Represented the company on exhibitions, involving to canvass exponents, to make the company known to them, to make sells and to organise the supply chain.
• Successfully canvassed in Paris (around 20 new customers earned).
• Managed customer relationships and evaluated the public’s perception of companies (e.g. Morgan Stanley, GL Events, Ubisoft...)
-
Darty
- Salesman in Hifi and Sound System
BONDY
2009 - 2010
• Provided advises to customer during strategic Christmas’ phase.
• Sold miscellaneous electronic devices for about € 20 K average turnover per month.