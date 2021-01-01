Menu

Raphael PRIEUR

Antony

En résumé

6 years of experience in the Procurement field, highly analytical and organized professional. Focused on added value.

Strong team spirit, thorough and keen on working with deadlines. Resourceful, communicator and commited to professional development. English, Spanish and French languages.

Key Skills :
- Experience both in direct and indirect purchase.
- Capacity to quickly adapt within different context.
- Ability to work in multicultural environments and global companies.
- Knowledge of the automotive, pharmaceutical, alimentary, railway and bank sectors.
- Familiarity with the consulting expectations.
- Aptitude to identify new business opportunities along the procurement process.
- Knowledge on SAP, Ivalua and Dynamics AX.
- Ability to negotiate and close deals on the phone, by email and face to face.
- Capacity to source and retain effective relationships with suppliers.
- Aptitude to lead transverse meetings.
- Able to work within a stressful environment.

Entreprises

  • Hitachi - Indirect Category Buyer

    Antony 2018 - maintenant Former Chassis Brakes International has been acquired by Hitachi Automotive Systems.
    • Responsible for both Global (CAPEX, Tools, MRO, Consumables) and Regional Categories (Professional Services, Resource Services, Facility Management, IT, Office Services, Utilities) for the North American Region (1 plant in Mexico, 1 sales / R&D office in the USA).
    • Enforcing the Procurement governance within a new plant environment.
    • Supporting the ramp-up of the plant.
    • Leading the Procurement face for major CAPEX projects from Sourcing phase to Contracts' implementation.
    • Outsourcing the cutting tools' management with a cost per piece model.
    • Implementing agreements for key services of the plant (staff transport, forklifts' rent, security, canteen, medical service, uniforms).
    • Carrying out the waste management through the implementation of an agreement for selling all recoverable waste (metal chips, scrap (with destruction), pallets, carton, plastic).
    • Supporting the Spare Parts' SEO with sourcing and implementing agreements with the main vendors.
    • Handling Procurement face for several major civil works' projects (canteen, offices, chemical warehouse, laboratory...).
    • Creating and following up suppliers' panels for key commodities with the suppliers' reduction objective as a guideline.
    • Coordinating purchasing merging activities with Mexican HIAMS’ team.
    • Liaise with the Global Purchasing Organization.
    • Managing one intern.

  • Glaxosmithkline - Global Buyer HVAC - Building Utilities (Consultant)

    Marly-le-Roi 2018 - 2018 • Analysis of the category in terms of spend, legal coverage and users' satisfaction.
    • Definition of a strategy and proposed a road map.
    • Lead on a RFP for HVAC installers about 9M€ budget.
    • Procurement face for major CAPEX projects (6M€ committed in total) from Sourcing phase to Contracts’ implementation.
    • Supervision of projects for OPEX and Maintenance.
    • Rationalization of the suppliers' database while ensuring partnerships with key vendors.
    • Organization and drive of Business Review Meetings for key suppliers.
    • Implementation of maintenance agreements for critical production equipments.

  • Godiva - Operations Sourcing Specialist EMEA (Consultant)

    Old Saybrook 2016 - 2017 • Analysis of the situation in terms of processes, tools, people and organization.
    • Lead on the sourcing face for Ingredients, CAPEX, OPEX, Maintenance, Transport, and indirect spends for the plant.
    • Implementation of double sources on several important ingredients’ sub commodities and looking for productivity initiatives (6 identified, 4 implemented).
    • Monitoring 8 strategic production machines’ purchase.
    • Optimizing the tank equipment of the plant after a “buy or rent” analysis.
    • Improving the road transport conditions in Europe thanks to a panel suppliers’ reduction.
    • Make or buy analysis for the production tools’ cleaning and supporting the outsourcing of this critical part of the business.
    • Defining the strategy for the moulds’ commodity and implementing 2 frame agreements.
    • Sourcing and implementing the use of loggers in every container sent.
    • Conducting the sourcing face for a large project concerning retail consumable for all EMEA shops.
    • Developing a file to ensure the follow up of the agreements and template for the procurement team.

  • ALSTOM Transport - After Sales Buyer (Consultant)

    2015 - 2016 • Analysis of the situation in terms of processes, tools and organization.
    • Conducting the procurement face of maintenance projects (4 main projects, goods and services).
    • Rationalizing the process for the purchase order thanks to a commercial conditions’ extension.
    • Coordinating the flow between Project, Engineering, Quality, Obsolescence team and Suppliers.
    • Monitoring a large project about outsourcing of 240 radars and 350 beacons for a foreign final customer.
    • Supervised a project of outsourcing for 100 circuit breaker.
    • Suppliers’ database rationalization / consolidation for After Sales Services.

  • TVH Consulting - ERP Consultant

    Maisons Laffite 2015 - 2015 Client : Rue du Commerce (main French e-business player)

    • Co-responsible of the ERP implementation (MS Dynamics AX) for the Indirect Procurement part in Rue du Commerce.
    • Identification of 4 "gaps" between customer's expectations & ERP possibilities. Worked with developers to reach these expectations.
    • Definition of the user's abilities along the procurement process and implemented a workflow into the ERP. Shaped a guidebook on this process.
    • Organization and lead of 3 trainings on the new procurement process to the future users.

  • Crédit agricole - Junior Buyer (overheads purchasing)

    Montrouge 2013 - 2014 • Handling a junior buyer portfolio composed by staff transport, individual catering, relocation, office supplies (about 3M€ spend).
    • Managing a group call for tender about disabled staff transport (90 people). Negotiation, implementation of the agreement and deployment monitoring.
    • Leading 2 projects of removals both in short time constraints.
    • Analysing the situation and negotiating annual rebates with suppliers on meal trays.
    • Searching opportunities for WISE (Work Integration Social Enterprises) in order to comply with the law – Sourcing of WISE.
    • Supporting senior buyers on their projects about furniture, logistics, travels, caretaking.

  • Hachette Livre - Paper Buyer

    Paris 2013 - 2013 • Managed stocks for the Illustrated branch.
    • Personally launched and leaded 2 physical inventories (in Spain and in Italy) to control stock levels.
    • Replaced Literature and Education branches’ buyers during their summer holidays.
    • Handled EDI’s for stock management (more than 10 problems per day).
    • Dealt and maintained suppliers’ relationships.
    • Solved litigations on paper deliveries between the paper maker, the printer and the company.
    • Played a key role in the annual sell of old stocks.

  • Mac Donalds - Versatile Crew

    guyancourt 2012 - 2013 • Welcomed and served customers.
    • Managed a cash register.
    • Had ability to change position according to the crowd.

  • Allianz - Retail Assistant

    Puteaux 2011 - 2011 • Coordinated an internal development project dedicated to about 30 high potential graduates.
    • Directly involved in the organisation of 2 events for this project, in preparing contents, timetables and activities.
    • Prepared reports on each step of the project intended to the Retail Manager.
    • Provided a report on internal formations available to employees. Proposed some advices about the intranet development website’s renovation.
    • Conducted a study about graduated efficiency in their respective team (about 10 people).

  • Telemarket PRO - Commercial Assistant

    2010 - 2010 • Prepared and developed the company’s participation at professional exhibitions in partnership with REED Exhibitions (e.g. Satis, Viscom, Midest, Bijorhca events).
    • Represented the company on exhibitions, involving to canvass exponents, to make the company known to them, to make sells and to organise the supply chain.
    • Successfully canvassed in Paris (around 20 new customers earned).
    • Managed customer relationships and evaluated the public’s perception of companies (e.g. Morgan Stanley, GL Events, Ubisoft...)

  • Darty - Salesman in Hifi and Sound System

    BONDY 2009 - 2010 • Provided advises to customer during strategic Christmas’ phase.
    • Sold miscellaneous electronic devices for about € 20 K average turnover per month.

Formations

  • Ipag Business School

    Paris 2009 - 2014 Master of Business Administration (MBA), Procurement and International Affairs

    Thesis : "Purchasing importance in companies' strategy - Crédit Agricole SA case"

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :