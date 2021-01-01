Menu

Raphaël PROUST

FREIBURG IM BREISBAU

En résumé

Dear all,

I am Raphael Proust, computer integrated manufacturing engineer, currently in position in Freiburg (Germany) for Soitec Solar Gmbh. I have started my career in Aix en Provence, France, with ST Microelectronics Rousset as process equipment engineer during one year and then advanced process control engineer with the Microelectronic center of Provence - Georges Charpak for one other year. I had the occasion to publish some writings on new multivariate control charts methods for manufacturing and to do some conferences. Attracted by the challenge, I've been then recruited by Logica (Ex Unilog, new CGI) as analyst and functional expert on automation and MES for Microelectronics customers. My experience on the domain helped me to be very close to the needs of my customers and to reach the objectives. I had the occasion to lead several projects for new equipments integration in 200mm/300mm Fabs, or integration of new manufacturing systems, AMHS and others. I had also the possibilities to improve my management skills and advanced developer skills during some different projects as Minalogic. After 5 years, I joined Soitec Solar for a great challenge: Full fab integration on MES, build and deploy reporting, SPC solutions, lead projects, train engineers to use systems... New production, everything to do. This job requires a very large panel of skills that makes you remaining at the top. This current experience is a very interesting experience and also permitted me to learn German. After one year working on production systems, I started working for solar power plants reporting. My new objectives are to handle data storage and traffic, structure it from different databases to others by extracting important health information of solar power plants KPI. I learnt then a new panel of skills using new tools like Talend (ETL), Postgres DB technology and others.

Raphael

Mes compétences :
Process
Informatique
Automation
Java
Ingénieur
Vb
Eclipse
SPC
C sharp
Reporting
FDC
MES
APC
SQL
Informatique industrielle
Secs hsms
SECS/GEM
Anglais courant
Allemand
MySQL
Talend
PostgreSQL
Oracle

Entreprises

  • SOITEC Solar GmbH - CIM Engineer

    2013 - 2015 Integration Manufacturing:
    - MES Reporting development and support
    - Design and integration of APC solutions
    - Design of MES improvements and support
    - Design, implementation and integration of manufacturing IT solutions

  • Logica - Analyste expérimenté

    COMPIEGNE 2010 - 2012 Soitec: Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage, mise en place de projets automation

    - Mise en place de projets
    - Analyse et spécifications du besoin
    - Pilotage de la conception des projets par la sous traitance de Soitec
    - Caractérisation d’équipements (SecsGem)
    - Tests d'intégration et recettes
    - Mise sous automation de nouveaux équipements
    - Développement automations et services automation
    - Support technique

  • Logica - Analyste

    COMPIEGNE 2010 - 2010 De Janvier à Juin.

    ST Microelectronics: Développement d’automations pour l’industrie semi-conducteur (Nouveaux équipements)

    - Caractérisation d’équipements (SecsGem)
    - Mise sous automation de nouveaux équipements
    - Spécifications
    - Définition des masques recettes et sous recettes par équipement type (RMS)

  • Logica - Concepteur logiciel / Analyste / Chargé de projet

    COMPIEGNE 2009 - 2010 Minalogic - Projet Mind

    Projet englobant différents partenaire tels que ST Microelectronic, France Telecom, Schneider... visant à mettre en place des outils industriels de développement en Fractal et uniformiser les nombreuses normes de développement propriétaires.

    Affectation:
    - Conception de l'IDE graphique de développement en Fractal sous forme de plugin Eclipse (java)
    - Elaboration de fonctionnalités de dévelopement avancées telle que la modélisation du fractal en éditeur graphique pour le développement (génération automatique de code à partir de représentations graphiques d'objets)
    - Pilotage de la réalisation au travers des différents partenaires (équipe de 4 à 7 pers)
    - Suivi avancement, intéractions projets, point mensuels...
    - Participation à la réalisation globale
    - Prise en charge de la modélisation du langage

    http://mind.ow2.org/

  • Logica - Ingénieur IT

    COMPIEGNE 2008 - 2009 TMA SOITEC : Développement d’automations pour l’industrie semi-conducteur

    - Spécifications et développement d’automations : spécifications, developpements, tests d’intégration
    - Caractérisation d’équipements (SecsGem, E84, normes 300mm)
    - Participation à des projets de développement sur la mise sous automation de nouveaux équipements
    - Mise en place d’un template automation répondant aux normes 300 mm (StationWorks + VB6)

  • ST Microelectronic - Operational Research Engineer

    2006 - 2008 Projet d’advanced Process Control. Industrialisation des methodes de contrôle multivarié (cartes T2 hotelling) et collaboration sur boucles de régulation Run to Run Sti Etch.

    - Analyses multivariées de défaillances sur scanners UV / Steppers en photolithographie et fours atmosphériques et LPCVD en procédés thermiques (mise en valeur des paramètres critiques).
    - Benchmark du module FDC multivarié des outils Maestria (GPC) et Ingenio (MD).
    - Etudes de cartes de contrôles sur anomalies précises (chuckspot, rupture éléments chauffants, slow mode…)
    - Mise en place de cartes de contrôle et suivi en test production
    - Formation et support pour mise en production

