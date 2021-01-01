Raphaël PROUST

Dear all,



I am Raphael Proust, computer integrated manufacturing engineer, currently in position in Freiburg (Germany) for Soitec Solar Gmbh. I have started my career in Aix en Provence, France, with ST Microelectronics Rousset as process equipment engineer during one year and then advanced process control engineer with the Microelectronic center of Provence - Georges Charpak for one other year. I had the occasion to publish some writings on new multivariate control charts methods for manufacturing and to do some conferences. Attracted by the challenge, I've been then recruited by Logica (Ex Unilog, new CGI) as analyst and functional expert on automation and MES for Microelectronics customers. My experience on the domain helped me to be very close to the needs of my customers and to reach the objectives. I had the occasion to lead several projects for new equipments integration in 200mm/300mm Fabs, or integration of new manufacturing systems, AMHS and others. I had also the possibilities to improve my management skills and advanced developer skills during some different projects as Minalogic. After 5 years, I joined Soitec Solar for a great challenge: Full fab integration on MES, build and deploy reporting, SPC solutions, lead projects, train engineers to use systems... New production, everything to do. This job requires a very large panel of skills that makes you remaining at the top. This current experience is a very interesting experience and also permitted me to learn German. After one year working on production systems, I started working for solar power plants reporting. My new objectives are to handle data storage and traffic, structure it from different databases to others by extracting important health information of solar power plants KPI. I learnt then a new panel of skills using new tools like Talend (ETL), Postgres DB technology and others.



Raphael



Mes compétences :

Process

Informatique

Automation

Java

Ingénieur

Vb

Eclipse

SPC

C sharp

Reporting

FDC

MES

APC

SQL

Informatique industrielle

Secs hsms

SECS/GEM

Anglais courant

Allemand

MySQL

Talend

PostgreSQL

Oracle