Raphael RAPHAEL (DURDILLY)

Schaffhausen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TE Connectivity - Chef de Marché Energie

    Schaffhausen 2018 - maintenant

  • ABB - Market Segment Energy & HVAC

    Cergy 2010 - 2018

  • ABB - Business Developper - Terminal block - Internals sales

    Cergy 2007 - 2010

  • ABB - Ingenieur Commercial OEM - Grand Compte

    Cergy 2003 - 2007

  • ABB - Chef de Produit Compensation & Filtre

    Cergy 1998 - 2002

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

