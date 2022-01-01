Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael RAPHAEL (DURDILLY)
Ajouter
Raphael RAPHAEL (DURDILLY)
Schaffhausen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TE Connectivity
- Chef de Marché Energie
Schaffhausen
2018 - maintenant
ABB
- Market Segment Energy & HVAC
Cergy
2010 - 2018
ABB
- Business Developper - Terminal block - Internals sales
Cergy
2007 - 2010
ABB
- Ingenieur Commercial OEM - Grand Compte
Cergy
2003 - 2007
ABB
- Chef de Produit Compensation & Filtre
Cergy
1998 - 2002
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne Sophie DUMONT
Hvac-R MEETINGS
Nicolas FIQUET
Philippe BORGES
Philippe DENEUVILLE
Romain GENOULAZ
Sebastien AUDUREAU
Sylvain BUHOT
Thomas SCHMIT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z