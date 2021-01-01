Raphael RENOUVIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Havre
2005 : Diplôme d’ingénieur en plasturgie industrielle, Institut Supérieur de Plasturgie
d’Alençon (I.S.P.A).
2002 : DUT Génie Mécanique et Productique, IUT du Havre.
2000 : Baccalauréat série S, lycée Saint Joseph, Le Havre.
Informatique : Excel, Word, PowerPoint, MS Projet, Autocad.
Notions : Moldflow, Pro-Enginneer, Solidworks.
Process : Programmation SEPRO.
Diplômé de l’association MTM Française (Methods Time Measurement).
Langues étrangères : anglais.
Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Automobile
Caoutchouc
Epdm
Etancheite
Extrusion
Industrialisation
Injection plastique
kaizen
Lean
lean manufacturing
Management
manufacturing
Methodes
Moules
MTM
Plasturgie