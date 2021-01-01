Menu

Raphael RENOUVIN

Gonfreville l&#39;orcher

En résumé

2005 : Diplôme d’ingénieur en plasturgie industrielle, Institut Supérieur de Plasturgie
d’Alençon (I.S.P.A).

2002 : DUT Génie Mécanique et Productique, IUT du Havre.

2000 : Baccalauréat série S, lycée Saint Joseph, Le Havre.

Informatique : Excel, Word, PowerPoint, MS Projet, Autocad.
Notions : Moldflow, Pro-Enginneer, Solidworks.

Process : Programmation SEPRO.
Diplômé de l’association MTM Française (Methods Time Measurement).

Langues étrangères : anglais.

Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Automobile
Caoutchouc
Epdm
Etancheite
Extrusion
Industrialisation
Injection plastique
kaizen
Lean
lean manufacturing
Management
manufacturing
Methodes
Moules
MTM
Plasturgie

Entreprises

  • Aircelle - Ingénieur Méthodes Industrialisation

    Gonfreville l&#39;orcher 2011 - maintenant

  • Cooper Standard Automotive - Ingénieur Méthodes

    Rennes 2007 - 2011 - Participation à la mise en production de nouveaux produits,
    - Support technique à la production et gestion des documents de fabrication,
    - Conduite et déploiement du lean manufacturing (5S, Six Sigma, SMED, Kaizen, Kanban, MTM…) en termes de coût, qualité, conditions de travail et environnement.

  • Mécaplast - Ingénieur méthodes

    Clamart 2005 - 2007 - Gestion et industrialisation de nouveaux projets avec intégration de nouveaux métiers (soudure infrarouge dans un environnement salle grise),
    - Mise en place et déploiement de chantiers productivité sur les process d’injection (mise sous surveillance des paramètres d’injection avec optimisation des temps de cycle, développement du Lean Manufacturing, amélioration des équipements industriels),
    - Réimplantation de l’atelier d’injection suite à la création des Unités Autonomes de Production.

