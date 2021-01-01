Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Raphaël ROLLET
Raphaël ROLLET
Roissy CDG Cedex
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cenpac
- Technicien sav
Roissy CDG Cedex
maintenant
MAQUET SA
- TECHNICIEN SAV
ARDON
2006 - maintenant
DEPANNAGE ET REVISION DES TABLES OPERATOIRES ET ECLAIRAGES
DANS LES BLOCS
Formations
AFORP OISE
Senlis
2001 - 2003
BTS MI
BTS MI
Aurélie LORILLON
Bruno AMESLANT
Dora GARREAU
Fabrice CHARTIER
Jean-Michel LARRANAGA
Olivier GUYON
