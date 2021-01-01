Menu

Raphaël SAINT-FELIX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Développement commercial
Management
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • DIFAC SAS - Responsable Régional OUEST / Equipements de Protection Individuelle

    2017 - maintenant

  • Intersafe - Technico-commercial EPI Catégorie 3

    VILLEPINTE 2016 - 2017

  • JSA HYGIENE PROCESS - Responsable Développement Commercial

    2015 - 2016

  • LEBERT ANCENIS - Commercial itinérant

    2014 - 2015

  • Decathlon - Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2014 Vendeur sportif à Décathlon Vertou (rayons sports collectifs/montagne/natation)
    * Conseil client et vente ;
    * Développement du chiffre d'affaires par des animations commerciales ;
    * Animations de réunions

  • Collège Saint-Exupéry - Assistant d'éducation

    2011 - 2012 * Accueil des élèves
    * Cours de soutien scolaire
    * Animations sportives
    * Encadrement

  • Derichebourg Intérim Aéronautique - Agent de service entretien

    Toulouse 2010 - 2010

  • Lycée Jean Perrin - Commercial

    Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône 2007 - 2008 * Année scolaire 2007-2008: Participation au projet Entreprendre au Lycée
    * Service commercial
    * communication au sein d'une entreprise

Formations

Réseau

