Raphaël SAINT-FELIX

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Développement commercial
Management
Gestion de la relation client
Entreprises
DIFAC SAS
- Responsable Régional OUEST / Equipements de Protection Individuelle
2017 - maintenant
Intersafe
- Technico-commercial EPI Catégorie 3
VILLEPINTE2016 - 2017
JSA HYGIENE PROCESS
- Responsable Développement Commercial
2015 - 2016
LEBERT ANCENIS
- Commercial itinérant
2014 - 2015
Decathlon
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2014Vendeur sportif à Décathlon Vertou (rayons sports collectifs/montagne/natation)
* Conseil client et vente ;
* Développement du chiffre d'affaires par des animations commerciales ;
* Animations de réunions
Collège Saint-Exupéry
- Assistant d'éducation
2011 - 2012* Accueil des élèves
* Cours de soutien scolaire
* Animations sportives
* Encadrement
Derichebourg Intérim Aéronautique
- Agent de service entretien
Toulouse2010 - 2010
Lycée Jean Perrin
- Commercial
Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône 2007 - 2008* Année scolaire 2007-2008: Participation au projet Entreprendre au Lycée
* Service commercial
* communication au sein d'une entreprise