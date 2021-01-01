Raphaël SEMETEYS

-
Worldline
- Transversal architect
Bezons
2014 - maintenant
Transversal architect on large e-governement projects
-
Worldline
- Dematerialization Product Manager
Bezons
2013 - 2014
In charge of Worldline Document Capture offering
-
EDF
- Open Source Consultant
Paris
2012 - 2012
Consulting on Internet Web browsers
Analysis of open source alternative bowsers to Internet Explorer
-
CNES - Toulouse
- IT & Open Source Consultant
PARIS 1
2010 - 2011
IT consulting on license checking tools
-
French Ministry of Finances
- Technical & Strategic Intelligence Manager
2008 - 2012
Biggest European contract for expertise and support services on open source software
-
French Ministry of Finances
- Team leader & Consultant
2007 - 2010
SODA - Development Factory
Coordination of several industrialization projects
-
Sagemcom
- IT Consultant & Program Coordinator
Rueil-Malmaison
2007 - 2008
Common Linux Desktop and Collaborative Forge
Deployment of Open Source environment for embedded development
-
La Poste
- IT Architect
2007 - 2007
ECM architecture for internal HR portal
Enterprise Content Management for 22 000 users (official HR document repository)
-
EDF Energy
- IT Consultant
Paris
2007 - 2007
Collaborative Development Environment
CDE selection, integration and deployment
-
CNAM-TS
- IT Consultant
2006 - 2006
Selection of a ticket management solution
Comparison and selection of open source ticket management systems
-
French National Assembly
- IT Consultant
2006 - 2006
Consultancy on the French deputies' new desktop
Multicriteria comparative study of several scenarios
-
French Army - CERSIAT
- IT & Open Source Consultant
2006 - 2006
Opportunity study on collaborative messaging systems
Migration of French army's messaging system to a JAVA/XML open source solution
-
EDF Energy
- IT & Open Source Consultant
Paris
2005 - 2005
Global opportunity study on open source
Study on replacement of 40 proprietary solutions by open source alternatives
-
France Telecom
- IT & Open Source Consultant
2005 - 2005
Opportunity study on RDBMS
Update a RDBMS internal catalog (uses case, decision criteria)
-
EDF ENGIE
- IT & Open Source Consultant
2005 - 2005
Opportunity study on open source Office suite
Study on migration of 25 000 desktops from Microsoft Office to OpenOffice.org
-
AFPA
- IT Consultant
Montreuil
2005 - 2005
Alternatives to JEE application server and RDBMS
Study of alternatives to BEA Weblogic and Oracle Database
-
Oberthur Technologies
- IT Consultant
Colombes
2004 - 2004
Opportunity study of a L4G IDE
Study regarding Wyde e-WAN IDE adoption
-
Atos
- Responsible for the Open Source Consulting Unit
Bezons
2004 - 2012
Atos dedicated skill center for open source expertise
-
SNCF
- Business analyst, IT architect & developer
2003 - 2004
ISPT project
Application for railways signalization design
-
Schlumberger
- IT Architect
Paris
2002 - 2003
Learning Management System
Architecture redesign of a central and critical LMS
-
SNCF - Direction du Fret
- IT Consultant
2001 - 2002
Consulting on application integration
Transformation and modernization of the Information System
-
HSBC
- IT Architect
Paris
2000 - 2001
Union de Banques à Paris (French bank subsidiary of HSBC)
PASS AGORA project
Design, development and deployment of a new banking Information System
-
Gide Loyrette Nouel
- IT Architect
Paris
1999 - 1999
Migration of IT international infrastructure
Design and deployment of messaging and workgroup infrastructures
-
Hôpitaux de Tarbes, Lourdes et Lannemezan
- IT Architect
1999 - 1999
Deployment of a Health Information System
Architecture design of the Crossway HIS deployment between three hospitals
-
French Embassy in USA
- Engineer
1998 - 1998
Studies for the French Embassy
First year engineer internship
-
ESMT (Sénégal)
- Teacher & Webmaster
1997 - 1999
Computer science teacher and webmaster in an African multinational school of Telecom