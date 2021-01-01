Menu

Raphaël SEMETEYS

Bezons

En résumé

Mes compétences :
RDBMS
XML
Java
technical architecture design
Consulting
Application design and development
Web Application Development
Presales
MySQL
Microsoft .NET Technology
Management skills
Press: Linux Magazine France
Java Enterprise Edition
GNU
Enterprise Content Management
Architecture design

Entreprises

  • Worldline - Transversal architect

    Bezons 2014 - maintenant Transversal architect on large e-governement projects

  • Worldline - Dematerialization Product Manager

    Bezons 2013 - 2014 In charge of Worldline Document Capture offering

  • EDF - Open Source Consultant

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Consulting on Internet Web browsers
    Analysis of open source alternative bowsers to Internet Explorer

  • CNES - Toulouse - IT & Open Source Consultant

    PARIS 1 2010 - 2011 IT consulting on license checking tools

  • French Ministry of Finances - Technical & Strategic Intelligence Manager

    2008 - 2012 Biggest European contract for expertise and support services on open source software

  • French Ministry of Finances - Team leader & Consultant

    2007 - 2010 SODA - Development Factory
    Coordination of several industrialization projects

  • Sagemcom - IT Consultant & Program Coordinator

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2008 Common Linux Desktop and Collaborative Forge
    Deployment of Open Source environment for embedded development

  • La Poste - IT Architect

    2007 - 2007 ECM architecture for internal HR portal
    Enterprise Content Management for 22 000 users (official HR document repository)

  • EDF Energy - IT Consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Collaborative Development Environment
    CDE selection, integration and deployment

  • CNAM-TS - IT Consultant

    2006 - 2006 Selection of a ticket management solution
    Comparison and selection of open source ticket management systems

  • French National Assembly - IT Consultant

    2006 - 2006 Consultancy on the French deputies' new desktop
    Multicriteria comparative study of several scenarios

  • French Army - CERSIAT - IT & Open Source Consultant

    2006 - 2006 Opportunity study on collaborative messaging systems
    Migration of French army's messaging system to a JAVA/XML open source solution

  • EDF Energy - IT & Open Source Consultant

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Global opportunity study on open source
    Study on replacement of 40 proprietary solutions by open source alternatives

  • France Telecom - IT & Open Source Consultant

    2005 - 2005 Opportunity study on RDBMS
    Update a RDBMS internal catalog (uses case, decision criteria)

  • EDF ENGIE - IT & Open Source Consultant

    2005 - 2005 Opportunity study on open source Office suite
    Study on migration of 25 000 desktops from Microsoft Office to OpenOffice.org

  • AFPA - IT Consultant

    Montreuil 2005 - 2005 Alternatives to JEE application server and RDBMS
    Study of alternatives to BEA Weblogic and Oracle Database

  • Oberthur Technologies - IT Consultant

    Colombes 2004 - 2004 Opportunity study of a L4G IDE
    Study regarding Wyde e-WAN IDE adoption

  • Atos - Responsible for the Open Source Consulting Unit

    Bezons 2004 - 2012 Atos dedicated skill center for open source expertise

  • SNCF - Business analyst, IT architect & developer

    2003 - 2004 ISPT project
    Application for railways signalization design

  • Schlumberger - IT Architect

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Learning Management System
    Architecture redesign of a central and critical LMS

  • SNCF - Direction du Fret - IT Consultant

    2001 - 2002 Consulting on application integration
    Transformation and modernization of the Information System

  • HSBC - IT Architect

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Union de Banques à Paris (French bank subsidiary of HSBC)
    PASS AGORA project
    Design, development and deployment of a new banking Information System

  • Gide Loyrette Nouel - IT Architect

    Paris 1999 - 1999 Migration of IT international infrastructure
    Design and deployment of messaging and workgroup infrastructures

  • Hôpitaux de Tarbes, Lourdes et Lannemezan - IT Architect

    1999 - 1999 Deployment of a Health Information System
    Architecture design of the Crossway HIS deployment between three hospitals

  • French Embassy in USA - Engineer

    1998 - 1998 Studies for the French Embassy
    First year engineer internship

  • ESMT (Sénégal) - Teacher & Webmaster

    1997 - 1999 Computer science teacher and webmaster in an African multinational school of Telecom

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2012 - 2012 Atos Gold Talent Program

    Leadership, Innovation, Finance & Strategy

  • Telecom SudParis

    Evry 1994 - 1997 Majors in Networks and Programming

  • Lycée Janson De Sailly

    Paris 1991 - 1994 Preparatory school

    I was admitted as member of the internship excellence program

  • Lycée Jean Mermoz

    Dakar 1990 - 1991 Scientific Baccalaureate

    Mention « Bien »

