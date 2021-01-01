Menu

Raphael SISSE

VILLEPINTE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villepinte

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CM Investissement - Gérant

    1995 - maintenant

  • AGENCE EURONET - Dirigeant

    1977 - maintenant

  • Bijouterie joaillerie Cartier - Fabriquant

    1969 - 1973

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :