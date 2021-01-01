Raphael Soussan is an international real estate agent who has served some of the most discerning clientele around the world with his trademark high level of personalized service and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to foreign investments, property management and the luxury homes of South Florida.



Originally from France, Raphael moved to Miami in 2013 after several successful years working in real estate in Morocco, Israel and France. Highly professional and knowledgeable about the current market, he is constantly educating himself on the latest information and technologies so that he can guide his clients through the real estate transaction, leading to the best possible outcome for their needs.

Discreet and trustworthy, Raphael’s number one priority is to create and maintain positive client relationships that last well into the future. “One transaction is not my goal,” says Raphael. “I

tailor my real estate approach to each client, follow up in a timely effort and always make myself available to help with future needs. With many foreign clients, I will travel to a client’s country to serve their best interest. There is no limit to my dedication to the people that I work with.”



Raphael believes that real estate is complicated, yet easy, and marrying the mindsets of two parties for the best result is an art form that he is passionate about cultivating. Educated in school and life, he graduated from college with an accounting degree and a priceless attitude, leading to happy buyers, sellers, investors and a growing network of colleagues and contemporaries.



Mes compétences :

Déterminé

dynamique