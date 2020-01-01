Menu

Raphael TERRASSON

MAMOUDZOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Planification
Génie civil
Ingénierie
Gros oeuvre

Entreprises

  • TETRAMA - Directeur d'exploitation adjoint

    2016 - maintenant

  • EDT - Directeur de travaux

    2016 - 2016 Terrassements (curage, enrochements,...), Génie Civil (Ouvrages d'Art, génie civil routier,...), VRD, AEP/irrigation

  • TETRAMA - Responsable Travaux

    2014 - 2016 Terrassements, génie civil, VRD

  • Buesa - Ingénieur Travaux Génie civil

    2012 - 2014 Génie Civil, Ouvrages d'art, Travaux maritimes

  • Saudi Oger Ltd - Arabie Saoudite - Directeur Adjoint du département Service Méthodes & Coffrage

    2011 - 2012 Service méthodes, coffrage et matériaux composites

  • Bureau Veritas - France - Chargé d'affaires BTP

    2011 - 2011 Contrôleur technique BTP

  • ARBE - Nouvelle Calédonie - Directeur secteur Génie civil

    2007 - 2011 Génie Civil, Ouvrages d'art & Travaux maritimes

  • ARBE - Nouvelle Calédonie - Ingénieur travaux

    2005 - 2007 Génie civil & Ouvrages d'art (Laverie de Tiebaghi)
    Fondations profondes (pieux tarière creuse, pieux battus, pieux forés tubés...)

Formations

Réseau