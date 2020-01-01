Retail
Raphael TERRASSON
Raphael TERRASSON
MAMOUDZOU
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Planification
Génie civil
Ingénierie
Gros oeuvre
Entreprises
TETRAMA
- Directeur d'exploitation adjoint
2016 - maintenant
EDT
- Directeur de travaux
2016 - 2016
Terrassements (curage, enrochements,...), Génie Civil (Ouvrages d'Art, génie civil routier,...), VRD, AEP/irrigation
TETRAMA
- Responsable Travaux
2014 - 2016
Terrassements, génie civil, VRD
Buesa
- Ingénieur Travaux Génie civil
2012 - 2014
Génie Civil, Ouvrages d'art, Travaux maritimes
Saudi Oger Ltd - Arabie Saoudite
- Directeur Adjoint du département Service Méthodes & Coffrage
2011 - 2012
Service méthodes, coffrage et matériaux composites
Bureau Veritas - France
- Chargé d'affaires BTP
2011 - 2011
Contrôleur technique BTP
ARBE - Nouvelle Calédonie
- Directeur secteur Génie civil
2007 - 2011
Génie Civil, Ouvrages d'art & Travaux maritimes
ARBE - Nouvelle Calédonie
- Ingénieur travaux
2005 - 2007
Génie civil & Ouvrages d'art (Laverie de Tiebaghi)
Fondations profondes (pieux tarière creuse, pieux battus, pieux forés tubés...)
Formations
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne
2000 - 2005
Génie civil et urbanisme
Réseau
Jérémy GLOAGUEN
Jérôme RICAUD
Julien PINAULT
Laure BUISSET
Laurent ROBERT
Olivier JUAREZ
Pallaruelo GAUTHIER
Richard Sam HUNT
Yohan BROCHOT
Youssef RHARRABTI