Raphael TESTARD
Raphael TESTARD
VALENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
British Américain Tobacco
- Chef de secteur
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Barthélémy De Laffemas
Valence
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Xavier BONNEAU
