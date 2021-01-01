Menu

Raphael VANNEAU

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Paris habitat oph - Gérant de patrimoine

    2006 - maintenant

  • Cabinet de Gestion de Patrimoine - Employé

    2005 - 2005

Formations

  • ICH

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Introduction à la technologie du batiment

  • ICH

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Introduction au droit de la propriété immobiliere

  • EFORE CARAIBES

    Pointe A Pitres 1999 - 2001 DUT TECHNIQUES DE COMMERCIALISATION

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :