Raphael VANNEAU
Raphael VANNEAU
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Paris habitat oph
- Gérant de patrimoine
2006 - maintenant
Cabinet de Gestion de Patrimoine
- Employé
2005 - 2005
Formations
ICH
Paris
2010 - 2011
Introduction à la technologie du batiment
ICH
Paris
2009 - 2010
Introduction au droit de la propriété immobiliere
EFORE CARAIBES
Pointe A Pitres
1999 - 2001
DUT TECHNIQUES DE COMMERCIALISATION
Réseau
Afonso HELENA
Estelle DELCAMBRE
Fabien BASILE
Gérard RATTO
Laurent GAILLARD
Nora AIT-GHEZALA
Sophie RATTO
Zayd BESBES
