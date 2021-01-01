Raphael VENDEVILLE

Mes compétences :
Reporting
Adaptabilité
Gestion d'équipe
Gestion budgétaire
Management
Audit financier
Audit interne
Communication
Gestion financière et comptable
Gestion administrative
Risk Assessment
Risk Analysis
UNITED NATIONS
- INTERNAL AUDITOR
Genève 102014 - maintenantProvision of a continuous on-site audit coverage of the Tribunal for former Yugoslavia. Provision of an additional deterrent against possibility of mismanagement, waste, abuse and potential fraud. Facilitation of the audit process, identification of significant problem areas in the programme and provision of appropriate advice and recommendations to resolve these problems. Follow up on the implementation of audit recommendations. Provision of advice and assistance to ICTY management.
UNITED NATIONS
- Internal auditor
2007 - 2014Internal auditor for the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG)
Provision of internal audit services to various Geneva based UN entities including OHCHR and UNHCR.
LYONNAISE DE BANQUE
- CHEF DE MISSION AUDIT INTERNE