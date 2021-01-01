Raphael VERDURE

-
Expedia
- Connectivity Manager
PARIS
2018 - maintenant
-
Egencia Fr
- EMEA & APAC Car Rental Manager
Paris La Défense cedex
2017 - 2018
* Act as the primary Egencia point person for our car rental, ground transportation and EMEA car connectivity partners
* Architect and implement business strategies to optimize each partner relationship on a local and regional basis
* Proactively approach, educate and motivate Egencia’s account managers teams in all countries, to ensure their clients book car rental and ground transportation on the Egencia website
* Conduct thorough ad-hoc analysis and financial modeling to find areas of opportunities for growth and value
* Work with the supply analytics team to monitor and report on performance through usage of periodic KPI dashboards
* Strongly interact with suppliers, GDS, and Egencia’s Product and Technology teams to test and launch new site features & functionalities
* Be knowledgeable of Egencia site functionalities, suppliers’ technical constraints, online and offline booking flow processes, payment methods, and be able to trouble shoot issues and/or work with Tech support and operations teams to resolve them as needed.
* Become the subject matter expert on rental car: compile and update training collaterals, and deliver training sessions to Egencia’s client-facing teams
* Work with our advertising team to facilitate sponsorship and marketing promotion of Egencia’s preferred vendors
-
Expedia
- Market Manager
PARIS
2014 - 2017
Manager of Paris East Market. In charge of a portfolio including more than 320 hotels.
- Responsible for the Revenue/Room night growth of a hotels portfolio (large mix of products and hotel sizes, chain accounts & independent partners, for a total of 325 hotels).
- Accout Management: Plan and execute regular and relevant Market Visits with partners according to the Regional goals and targets.
- Optimize the Hotel visibility and conversion in order to maximize the performances on our websites
- Acquisition of all the accomodations corresponding to the customers needs
- Negotiate and secure market deals (promotions, exclusive offers to Expedia) to always display the best solutions at the best price to the travelers.
- Share relevant data and information with the suppliers to ensure a high level of communication and feedback and optimise the supplier performance
- Manage a team including two Market Associates (coach, organize and prioritize daily tasks, communicate weekly submarket trends, develop sales skills, control content, inventory, availability opportunity, acquisition live process).
- Implement and track the performance corresponding to the key points of interest defined by the HQ (help to define priorities, adapt local strategies and tactics).
- Verify, understand and analyse data in order to provide the team and the Area Manager with regular, constructive and relevant feedback (participate to the weekly 1 to 1 meetings with the Area Manager, Business reviews and weekly EMEA conference calls).
- Share best practices and knowledge with the team to increase the overall level of the team work.
Imagine, test and learn new processes to be always more productive.
-
Praxedo
- International Business Development Manager
Paris
2014 - 2014
En charge du développement commercial France et International (en particulier Italie) au sein d'un éditeur de logiciels, reconnue comme le leader français de la gestion d'interventions en mode SaaS ("Software as a Service").
- Prospection de nouveaux clients
- Réponse aux appels entrants et qualifications des besoins métiers clients
- Discussions avec les acteurs métiers et dans un second temps les DSI
- Développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille de comptes de toutes tailles et tous secteurs
- Ouvertures de nouveaux comptes.
- Négociations commerciales avec les Directions Générales
- Foisonnement et extension du business
- Etablissement d'un plan stratégique de développement ciblé à l'international
-
Econocom Services
- Ingénieur Commercial Projets et Conseil
Puteaux
2011 - 2013
- Prospection de nouveaux clients
- Développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille de moyens et grands Comptes.
- Ouvertures de nouveaux comptes.
- Vente de projets transverses (Matériel, ingénierie, installation, maintenance…)
- Vente de solutions packagées innovantes type Cloud, Virtualisation…
- Qualification des compétences de profils ingénieurs, experts et consultants
- Recrutement et suivi des collaborateurs
-
Morgan, Groupe Beaumanoir
- Responsable opérationnel de zone export, Asie du Sud Est
Saint-Malo
2010 - 2011
- Création et mise en œuvre de la stratégie Marketing locale, en collaboration avec la brand manager
- Responsabilité du développement des ventes: suivi, analyse des résultats, et mise en place de plans d’action
- Reporting quotidien (en retail) et hebdomadaire (en wholesale) des résultats de vente
- Suivi de la qualité du service livré aux partenaires et aux clients finaux (respect de l’image de marque en boutique)
- Suivi et recommandation merchandizing
- Responsabilité opérationnelle du développement commercial: gestion et coordination des ouvertures de points de vente sur la zone
- Responsable de la relation partenaires distributeurs (Retail et Wholesale) par des visites hebdomadaires (gestion des litiges, suivi administratif, prises de commandes…)
Pays concernés: Singapour, Thaïlande, Indonésie, Vietnam, et Malaisie.
-
Club Méditerranée
- Assistant Chef de Projet
Paris
2009 - 2009
- Organisation d'événements de types Team Building, Réunion annuel, Voyage d'Incentive
- Coordination opérationnelle
- Gestion de projet
- Supervision et coordination des équipes intervenantes dans ces événements
-
Foncière Des Régions
- Assistant communication financière
Paris
2008 - 2008
- Rédaction des documents officiels: Rapport Annuel, Résultats annuels, Document de Référence
- Veille des résultats des concurrents, et benchmark du secteur
- Suivi et analyse de l'évolution du cours de l'action
- Suivi et mise à jour du site Internet
-
Club Med
- Cost Controller (Contrôle de gestion - Audit interne)
Paris
2007 - 2007
- Analyse et optimisation des principaux pôles de dépenses du village (Bar et Restaurant)
- Proposition stratégique de réduction des coûts
- Coordination et contrôle des inventaires de tous les départements du village
-
Club Med
- Assistant Responsable Financier
Paris
2006 - 2006
- Contrôle et suivi des inventaires
- Reporting comptable mensuel sur le logiciel (Oracle)