Raphaëlle BIT

-
Vossloh Cogifer / Siema Applications
- Assistante ADV et Commerciale
2016 - maintenant
In this position I am in charge of :
•Inputting sales orders,
• Editing of shipment confirmation and invoices,
• Supervising transport and delivery status
• Updating of customers’ order/ prospecting / CRM / quote databases,
• Implementation and communication of customer satisfaction questionnaire for internal purposes
• Monitoring and recovery of outstanding payments,
• Follow-up of customers’ quotes and orders,
• Processing customer complaints,
• Management and organizing "Customer Day" event,
• Elaborating and proofreading transmission of customer quotes,
• Elecontronically preparing customer prospection sheets (application file, application status, company profile, required documents, and finalisation of the prospect by deadline)
• Archiving of files,
• Assisting management in the transition of shipment confirmation and invoices to an electronic database
• Follow-up of individual training offered to clients,
• Writing correspondence.
• Contacting customers by email and phone.
-
3ID Solutions Globales Post-Sinistres
- Administrative assistant
Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence
2016 - 2016
o Layout the cost estimate,
o Checked that there is no mistake in the amount of the estimate,
o Send by email the cost estimate to the experts and insurances,
o Telephone contact with the heads of Agencies.
-
CAUE de la Drôme
- Office Assistant
2015 - 2016
At the reception I was in charge of :
o Assisted with the preparation, calculation, and execution of contracts and invoices,
o Booked travel tickets and accommodation for the staff,
o Updated database, statistical board documents, reports,
o Organized and reserved rooms and materials for meetings, appointments, and staff events,
o Schedule appointments, maintained calendars, and writing documents and emails to clients,
o Managed the inventory of supplies, maintained and processed forms,
o Founded and created new tools as rolling schedule and pivot table.
-
Amundi
- Back Office Assistant Bilingual in English
Paris
2015 - 2015
In the international department I was in charge of :
o Checking the compliance of employee related documents against company policy and processed these documents,
o Running the redemption request of employee’s assets within the time frame allotted,
o Processing various administrative tasks (providing new passwords, updating postal addresses and bank account details),
o Informing and advising employees about different points concerning their account, and the procedure for the redemption request via emails and letters written in English.
-
Chimiquement Vôtre
- Sales Administrative Assistant
2015 - 2015
In the department of sales I was in charge of :
o Processing sales orders,
o Preparing shipments,
o Answering the phone and mailing inquiries,
o The layout and writings documents, protocols, and a welcome booklet,
o Filing documents,
o Updating database of customers and suppliers,
o Updating the shipping schedule (and improve the visual of the board of shipping),
o Writing report of the meeting,
-
Sixt
- Rental Agent
Paris
2014 - 2014
At the reception I was :
o Welcoming, informing, advising and directing customers,
o Managing reservations and proposing additional products to the customers,
o Establishing the rental agreement,
o Managing the fleet of cars,
o Monitoring the state of the vehicles (before they leave and after they came back).
-
Cultural care
- Au pair USA
2013 - 2014
As an Au pair I was :
o Responsible for the safety and education of the childs.
o In charge of preparing their meals, driving them to school and to their activities.
o Managing the household chores related to the children.
-
Pôle Touristique Estérel - Côte d'Azur
- Travel Consultant (Internship)
Saint-Raphaël
2013 - 2013
At the reception I was in charge of :
o Welcoming, informing, advising and directing the customers,
o Managing the booking,
o Establishing the booking contract,
o Making the promotional offers.
-
E.Leclerc
- Assistant of the Department Head (Internship)
Ivry-sur-Seine
2011 - 2011
In the department of hardware-perfumery-hygiene I was in charge of :
o Organizing products according to plan-o-gram
o The shelf layout,
o The implementation of a point-of-sale advertising,
o The customer satisfaction survey,
o The customer contacts (face to face).
-
H.M. Clause
- Sales Administrative Assistant (Temporary work)
2010 - 2010
In the department of national sales I was in charge of :
o Processing sales orders,
o Answering to phone inquiries,
o Making the invoices,
-
Agrana
- Export Assistant (Internship)
MITRY MORY
2009 - 2009
In the department of national and international sales I was in charge of :
o Processing sales orders,
o Sending greetings cards and gifts to customers,
o Preparing shipments,
o Answering the phone and mailing inquiries,
-
Tesco
- Human Resources Assistant (Internship)
Cheshunt
2009 - 2009
In the resourcing department I was in charge of :
o Updating files of candidates,
o Making statistics on store personnel,
o Helping to organize recruitment,
o Mailing inquiries,