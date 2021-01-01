Menu

Raphaëlle BIT

BOURG-LÈS-VALENCE

Mes compétences :
Sphinx
JDEdwards Suite
IBM AS400 Hardware
Ethnos
Winresa
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Vossloh Cogifer / Siema Applications - Assistante ADV et Commerciale

    2016 - maintenant In this position I am in charge of :
    •Inputting sales orders,
    • Editing of shipment confirmation and invoices,
    • Supervising transport and delivery status
    • Updating of customers’ order/ prospecting / CRM / quote databases,
    • Implementation and communication of customer satisfaction questionnaire for internal purposes
    • Monitoring and recovery of outstanding payments,
    • Follow-up of customers’ quotes and orders,
    • Processing customer complaints,
    • Management and organizing "Customer Day" event,
    • Elaborating and proofreading transmission of customer quotes,
    • Elecontronically preparing customer prospection sheets (application file, application status, company profile, required documents, and finalisation of the prospect by deadline)
    • Archiving of files,
    • Assisting management in the transition of shipment confirmation and invoices to an electronic database
    • Follow-up of individual training offered to clients,
    • Writing correspondence.
    • Contacting customers by email and phone.

  • 3ID Solutions Globales Post-Sinistres - Administrative assistant

    Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence 2016 - 2016 o Layout the cost estimate,
    o Checked that there is no mistake in the amount of the estimate,
    o Send by email the cost estimate to the experts and insurances,
    o Telephone contact with the heads of Agencies.

  • CAUE de la Drôme - Office Assistant

    2015 - 2016 At the reception I was in charge of :

    o Assisted with the preparation, calculation, and execution of contracts and invoices,
    o Booked travel tickets and accommodation for the staff,
    o Updated database, statistical board documents, reports,
    o Organized and reserved rooms and materials for meetings, appointments, and staff events,
    o Schedule appointments, maintained calendars, and writing documents and emails to clients,
    o Managed the inventory of supplies, maintained and processed forms,
    o Founded and created new tools as rolling schedule and pivot table.

  • Amundi - Back Office Assistant Bilingual in English

    Paris 2015 - 2015 In the international department I was in charge of :

    o Checking the compliance of employee related documents against company policy and processed these documents,
    o Running the redemption request of employee’s assets within the time frame allotted,
    o Processing various administrative tasks (providing new passwords, updating postal addresses and bank account details),
    o Informing and advising employees about different points concerning their account, and the procedure for the redemption request via emails and letters written in English.

  • Chimiquement Vôtre - Sales Administrative Assistant

    2015 - 2015 In the department of sales I was in charge of :

    o Processing sales orders,
    o Preparing shipments,
    o Answering the phone and mailing inquiries,
    o The layout and writings documents, protocols, and a welcome booklet,
    o Filing documents,
    o Updating database of customers and suppliers,
    o Updating the shipping schedule (and improve the visual of the board of shipping),
    o Writing report of the meeting,

  • Sixt - Rental Agent

    Paris 2014 - 2014 At the reception I was :

    o Welcoming, informing, advising and directing customers,
    o Managing reservations and proposing additional products to the customers,
    o Establishing the rental agreement,
    o Managing the fleet of cars,
    o Monitoring the state of the vehicles (before they leave and after they came back).

  • Cultural care - Au pair USA

    2013 - 2014 As an Au pair I was :

    o Responsible for the safety and education of the childs.
    o In charge of preparing their meals, driving them to school and to their activities.
    o Managing the household chores related to the children.

  • Pôle Touristique Estérel - Côte d'Azur - Travel Consultant (Internship)

    Saint-Raphaël 2013 - 2013 At the reception I was in charge of :

    o Welcoming, informing, advising and directing the customers,
    o Managing the booking,
    o Establishing the booking contract,
    o Making the promotional offers.

  • E.Leclerc - Assistant of the Department Head (Internship)

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011 In the department of hardware-perfumery-hygiene I was in charge of :

    o Organizing products according to plan-o-gram
    o The shelf layout,
    o The implementation of a point-of-sale advertising,
    o The customer satisfaction survey,
    o The customer contacts (face to face).

  • H.M. Clause - Sales Administrative Assistant (Temporary work)

    2010 - 2010 In the department of national sales I was in charge of :

    o Processing sales orders,
    o Answering to phone inquiries,
    o Making the invoices,

  • Agrana - Export Assistant (Internship)

    MITRY MORY 2009 - 2009 In the department of national and international sales I was in charge of :

    o Processing sales orders,
    o Sending greetings cards and gifts to customers,
    o Preparing shipments,
    o Answering the phone and mailing inquiries,

  • Tesco - Human Resources Assistant (Internship)

    Cheshunt 2009 - 2009 In the resourcing department I was in charge of :

    o Updating files of candidates,
    o Making statistics on store personnel,
    o Helping to organize recruitment,
    o Mailing inquiries,

Formations

  • IAE

    Chambery 2012 - 2013 Bachelor Degree in International Trade (CMI)

  • Waterford Institute Of Technology (Waterford)

    Waterford 2011 - 2012 DUETI (Bachelor of Business)

  • IUT 2 Pierre Mendès France

    Valence 2010 - 2011 DUT Second year Vocational Diploma, majoring in Marketing (‘Techniques de Commercialisation’)

  • Lycée Montplaisir

    Valence 2008 - 2010 BTS Vocational Diploma Personal Assistant (Assistant de Manager)

  • Lycée Les Trois Sources

    Bourg Les Valence 2007 - 2008 Bac ES, French General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level)

