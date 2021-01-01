Retail
Raphaelle BRISBARD
Raphaelle BRISBARD
SAINT MALO
Entreprises
COMPTOIRS OPTIQUE DE L'OUEST
- Directrice Générale
2012 - maintenant
Cabinet Masselin
- Contrôle de Gestion, Comptabilité, Audit
2011 - 2012
Condor Ferries
- Marketing
Saint Peter Port
2010 - 2011
Hotel Termas Marinas El Palasiet****
- Chargée du marché francophone
2009 - 2009
Editions Surf Session
- Prospection publicitaire
2008 - 2008
Optic 2000
- Employée polyvalente
Clamart Cedex
2007 - 2007
Formations
IAE Caen
Caen
2011 - 2012
M2 Contrôle de Gestion et Systèmes d'Information
Escuela Universitaria De La Camara De Comercio De Bilbao (Bilbao)
Bilbao
2009 - 2010
Comercio Internacional
Groupe Sup De Co (La Rochelle)
La Rochelle
2007 - 2011
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc
Rennes
2005 - 2007
Management et Marketing
Lycée Institution St Malo Providence (St Malo)
St Malo
2002 - 2005
Economie
Réseau
Arnaud PELLETIER
Dorian LE GOUSSE
Edouard PREVOST
Françoise DEBRAY
Guillaume DEBAENE
Guillaume JOUSSE
Ludgie FAUTRA
Marie-Charlotte CHIROLE
Thibault MARÇAIS
Virginie ROUX
