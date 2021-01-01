Menu

Raphaelle BRISBARD

SAINT MALO

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Malo

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COMPTOIRS OPTIQUE DE L'OUEST - Directrice Générale

    2012 - maintenant

  • Cabinet Masselin - Contrôle de Gestion, Comptabilité, Audit

    2011 - 2012

  • Condor Ferries - Marketing

    Saint Peter Port 2010 - 2011

  • Hotel Termas Marinas El Palasiet**** - Chargée du marché francophone

    2009 - 2009

  • Editions Surf Session - Prospection publicitaire

    2008 - 2008

  • Optic 2000 - Employée polyvalente

    Clamart Cedex 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • IAE Caen

    Caen 2011 - 2012 M2 Contrôle de Gestion et Systèmes d'Information

  • Escuela Universitaria De La Camara De Comercio De Bilbao (Bilbao)

    Bilbao 2009 - 2010 Comercio Internacional

  • Groupe Sup De Co (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2007 - 2011

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Rennes 2005 - 2007 Management et Marketing

  • Lycée Institution St Malo Providence (St Malo)

    St Malo 2002 - 2005 Economie

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :