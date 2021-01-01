Menu

Raphaelle CHANEL

BRIVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alair et avd - Technicienne ppc

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Limoges

    Limoges 2010 - 2011 Licence domotique et autonomie des personnes

  • IUT De Blagnac (Blagnac)

    Blagnac 2008 - 2010

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :