Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaelle CHANEL
Ajouter
Raphaelle CHANEL
BRIVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alair et avd
- Technicienne ppc
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Limoges
Limoges
2010 - 2011
Licence domotique et autonomie des personnes
IUT De Blagnac (Blagnac)
Blagnac
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Anne BLAS
Bertrand MICHAUDET
Claire PENEL
Elodie BROUSSE
Fabien DEVEIX
Guillaume POTIER
Laetitia PARAGOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z