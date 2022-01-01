Menu

Raphaelle ROUVROY

PARIS

Entreprises

  • CCDS (JV : SODEXO and Crédit agricole Consumer Finance) - Deputy general manager Marketing & Partnerships

    2011 - maintenant Launch of Spirit of Cadeau, the first thematic gift cards in France.

  • Cartes Cadeaux Distribution Service - Marketing Director

    2008 - 2011 CCDS (Joint Venture between Sodexo and Sofinco)

    Sodexo : one of the leader in prepaid cards, vouchers and services operating more than 15 million cards worldwide.
    Sofinco : one of the European leader in consumer credit, belonging to the Credit Agricole bank and operating more than 3 million private cards.

    CCDS has been created in 2008. We develop and implement gift cards programs with our clients and partners.

  • Wrigley - Marketing manager

    2001 - 2007 In charge of Freedent chewing gum brand :
    - developpment and implementation of the new brand platform
    - launch of the 1st chewing gum box out of Asia: Freedent Box. taking in 6 months 10% of the global chewnig gum market.
    - management of 4 people

  • NESTLE - CHEF DE PRODUIT SENIOR

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2000 - 2001 in charge of plastic conditionning range & Relay Bébé Nestlé: the most important below the line event at Nestlé.

  • NESTLE CPF - CHEF DE PRODUIT

    1997 - 2000 In charge of breakfast cereals for adults and teens: Fitness, CLusters, Golden Grahams and launch of Crunch.

