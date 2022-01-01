Raphaelle ROUVROY

-
CCDS (JV : SODEXO and Crédit agricole Consumer Finance)
- Deputy general manager Marketing & Partnerships
2011 - maintenant
Launch of Spirit of Cadeau, the first thematic gift cards in France.
Cartes Cadeaux Distribution Service
- Marketing Director
2008 - 2011
CCDS (Joint Venture between Sodexo and Sofinco)
Sodexo : one of the leader in prepaid cards, vouchers and services operating more than 15 million cards worldwide.
Sofinco : one of the European leader in consumer credit, belonging to the Credit Agricole bank and operating more than 3 million private cards.
CCDS has been created in 2008. We develop and implement gift cards programs with our clients and partners.
Wrigley
- Marketing manager
2001 - 2007
In charge of Freedent chewing gum brand :
- developpment and implementation of the new brand platform
- launch of the 1st chewing gum box out of Asia: Freedent Box. taking in 6 months 10% of the global chewnig gum market.
- management of 4 people
NESTLE
- CHEF DE PRODUIT SENIOR
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2000 - 2001
in charge of plastic conditionning range & Relay Bébé Nestlé: the most important below the line event at Nestlé.
NESTLE CPF
- CHEF DE PRODUIT
1997 - 2000
In charge of breakfast cereals for adults and teens: Fitness, CLusters, Golden Grahams and launch of Crunch.