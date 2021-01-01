Menu

Raquel RUBIO BUENDIA

LUXEMBURGO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Evènementiel et logistique
Service client

Entreprises

  • Euramco Safety Sarl - Assistante Service Client

    2014 - 2016

  • NBD Sarl - Assistante Administrative

    2011 - 2013

  • Yannick Sarl - Assistante Marketing

    2011 - 2011

  • Grans Magatzems Pyrénées - Assistant to Advertising Director

    2004 - 2008 - Management of the development and production of catalogues, brochures, flyers, and direct mailing material at International Publishers.

    - Development and implementation of media campaigns, strategic planning and promotion of advertising campaigns .

    - Promoting and organising special events according to the budgets (resulting in a significant increase in new customers): Institutional communication, guerrilla and street marketing, conferences and events.

    - Production of press releases and press relations.

    - Collaborating with other companies from Andorra to maintain strong relationships.

    - Maintenance and management of the website.

    - Analysing web statistics.

    - Managing the marketing budget and its projects.

  • Via Moda - Human Resource's Manager Deparment

    2004 - 2004 - Recruitment an selection.

    - Monitoring of employee absence.

    - Administration of employee contracts.

    - Work permit preparation and applications.

    - Assisting new arrivals in setting up.

Formations

  • Universitat Oberta De Catalunya UOC (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2005 - 2009 Master Degree in Advertising and Public Relations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :