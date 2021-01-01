Raquel RUBIO BUENDIA

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Evènementiel et logistique
Service client
Entreprises
Euramco Safety Sarl
- Assistante Service Client
2014 - 2016
NBD Sarl
- Assistante Administrative
2011 - 2013
Yannick Sarl
- Assistante Marketing
2011 - 2011
Grans Magatzems Pyrénées
- Assistant to Advertising Director
2004 - 2008- Management of the development and production of catalogues, brochures, flyers, and direct mailing material at International Publishers.
- Development and implementation of media campaigns, strategic planning and promotion of advertising campaigns .
- Promoting and organising special events according to the budgets (resulting in a significant increase in new customers): Institutional communication, guerrilla and street marketing, conferences and events.
- Production of press releases and press relations.
- Collaborating with other companies from Andorra to maintain strong relationships.
- Maintenance and management of the website.
- Analysing web statistics.
- Managing the marketing budget and its projects.
Via Moda
- Human Resource's Manager Deparment
2004 - 2004- Recruitment an selection.
- Monitoring of employee absence.
- Administration of employee contracts.
- Work permit preparation and applications.
- Assisting new arrivals in setting up.
Formations
Universitat Oberta De Catalunya UOC (Barcelona)
Barcelona2005 - 2009Master Degree in Advertising and Public Relations