Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rashit ISMAIL
Ajouter
Rashit ISMAIL
Orlando
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Fribourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tupperware Brands
- Directeur et Vice President Marketing
Orlando
1996 - maintenant
SC Johnson
- Chef de Marques
CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX
1994 - 1996
Procter & Gamble
- Chef Produits
Asnières-sur-Seine
1988 - 1994
Formations
Lycée Vaugelas
Chambery
1977 - 1980
Bac A5
Réseau
Adelle DEBORAH
Emmanuel BRUNO
Hélène VEDEL
Khalid JMOUR
Laurence GRISEL
Laurent SCHELLAERT
Marion PETRINI
Pascal KONIKOWSKI
Stephanie VERMANDER
Valérie MORITZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z