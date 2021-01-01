Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rasika AMOURAT
Ajouter
Rasika AMOURAT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AP-HP
- Préparatrice en pharmacie
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Planchat (Paris)
Paris
1989 - 1994
Réseau
Bernard VEHENT
Christian FRANCESCHI
Delphine BASSET
Isabelle LAMOUROUX
Joline SAINT-FELIX
Krystel BERNARD
Laurent BUCHON
Maeva BLANCHARD
Marianne DEVILLIERS
Sandy LALO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z