Regis CALVET
Regis CALVET
ANNECY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIX Swiss Exchange
- Product Support Specialist
2010 - maintenant
Thomson Reuters
- Web & Market Data Systems Implementation & Support Consultant
Paris
2009 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertrand CALVET
Daniel BAILLARD
Delphine FONTAINE
Dominique CHAUVEL
Frederic MUFFAT
Geoffroy GARNIER
Mathieu LOEFFEL
Olivier VERGONZEANNE
Stephane RENOUX
Yves ZIEBA