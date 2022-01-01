Rémi VOUILLON

-
- Finance Manager
Finance | PARIS
2018 - maintenant
Hermès
- Financial and Operational Controller
Paris
2013 - 2016
Fashion division : Woman Ready-to-wear, Shoes, Fashion Jewelry, Belts, Hats and Gloves
Operational Management Control (December 2014 - November 2016)
- Dealt with gross margin (300 million EUR of COGS)
- Calculated standard costs and standard margin at each collection
- Supported the marketing department to set the sales prices
- Managed accounting closings: accruals, depreciation of inventories and royalty payments
- Successfully ran a project to make more reliable inventory valuation and standard costing
Financial Control (June 2013 – December 2014)
- Dealt with sales revenue (500 million EUR), overheads, investments and workforce
- Reported financial feedback, financial analysis and strategic presentation to the head of division and to the owner, Hermès International
- Ran budgeting process and analyzed gap between budget and actual
- Created a new follow-up of creation studio expenses
Deloitte
- Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst
Puteaux
2012 - 2012
- Searched targets to acquire and potential buyers
- Carried out financial analysis and business valuations
- Wrote presentation booklets (pitch, management presentation) and information memoranda
Parfums Christian Dior
- Marketing Controller
Paris
2011 - 2011
- Led the monthly sales analysis for the marketing department
- Updated dashboards and created budget files
- Created a new reporting for Skin Care and Make-up products
- Analyzed the margin of new products along with the marketing department, the forecasters and the operational management control team