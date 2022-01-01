Menu

Rémi VOUILLON

  • IZICAP
  • Finance Manager

PARIS

Entreprises

  • IZICAP - Finance Manager

    Finance | PARIS 2018 - maintenant

  • Hermès - Financial and Operational Controller

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Fashion division : Woman Ready-to-wear, Shoes, Fashion Jewelry, Belts, Hats and Gloves

    Operational Management Control (December 2014 - November 2016)
    - Dealt with gross margin (300 million EUR of COGS)
    - Calculated standard costs and standard margin at each collection
    - Supported the marketing department to set the sales prices
    - Managed accounting closings: accruals, depreciation of inventories and royalty payments
    - Successfully ran a project to make more reliable inventory valuation and standard costing

    Financial Control (June 2013 – December 2014)
    - Dealt with sales revenue (500 million EUR), overheads, investments and workforce
    - Reported financial feedback, financial analysis and strategic presentation to the head of division and to the owner, Hermès International
    - Ran budgeting process and analyzed gap between budget and actual
    - Created a new follow-up of creation studio expenses

  • Deloitte - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst

    Puteaux 2012 - 2012 - Searched targets to acquire and potential buyers
    - Carried out financial analysis and business valuations
    - Wrote presentation booklets (pitch, management presentation) and information memoranda

  • Parfums Christian Dior - Marketing Controller

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Led the monthly sales analysis for the marketing department
    - Updated dashboards and created budget files
    - Created a new reporting for Skin Care and Make-up products
    - Analyzed the margin of new products along with the marketing department, the forecasters and the operational management control team

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Master in Management (Programme Grande Ecole)

    - Strategy and Marketing of Luxury Industries: course given by Christian Blanckaert, former CEO of Hermès International, including a consultancy mission for Van Cleef & Arpels
    - Other Courses: Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Financial Statements, Advanced Excel
    - University Exchange: Master 2 first semester at "Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires''

  • Sainte Marie Lyon

    Lyon 2007 - 2009 Preparatory class for business schools

  • Lycée Stanislas

    Nice 2004 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

    "Baccalauréat'' in science with distinction (Mention Très Bien)

