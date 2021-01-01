Retail
Remy DEGUINE
Ajouter
Remy DEGUINE
Montesson
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VINCI ENERGIES
- Responsable d'Affaires
Montesson
2014 - maintenant
Eiffage
- Responsable d'affaires
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2008 - 2014
SPIE OGS
- Technicien bureau études
Cergy-Pontoise
2005 - 2006
Formations
FSA Béthune
Bethune
2006 - 2008
Master 2
Ingénierie des systèmes électriques
FSA Béthune
Bethune
2004 - 2005
Licence
Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle (option électrotechnique)
IUT DE BETHUNE
Bethune
2002 - 2004
DUT
Lycée Frederic Ozanam (Lille)
Lille
2001 - 2002
BAC
Genie électrique
Réseau
Alexandre HOUTEKIER
Cédric LADEIRO
Florian PRELAT
Gaëtan BOURGOGNE
Gaëtan TIXIER
Iut BETHUNE
Ludovic JULIEN
Massimo MAGNIFICO
Quentin HERBET
Stéphane AHBIZ