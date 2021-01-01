Menu

Remy DEGUINE

Montesson

Entreprises

  • VINCI ENERGIES - Responsable d'Affaires

    Montesson 2014 - maintenant

  • Eiffage - Responsable d'affaires

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2008 - 2014

  • SPIE OGS - Technicien bureau études

    Cergy-Pontoise 2005 - 2006

Formations

  • FSA Béthune

    Bethune 2006 - 2008 Master 2

    Ingénierie des systèmes électriques

  • FSA Béthune

    Bethune 2004 - 2005 Licence

    Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle (option électrotechnique)

  • IUT DE BETHUNE

    Bethune 2002 - 2004 DUT

  • Lycée Frederic Ozanam (Lille)

    Lille 2001 - 2002 BAC

    Genie électrique

