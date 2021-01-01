Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rémy FAVRE
Ajouter
Rémy FAVRE
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ONET
maintenant
Capstan avocats
- Avocat
2017 - maintenant
Capstan avocats
- Juriste en droit social
2011 - maintenant
Groupe ONET
- Responsable RH
2005 - 2011
UIMM
- Juriste en droit social
2004 - 2005
Formations
Université Aix - Marseille III (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
1998 - 2003
Droit social
Réseau
Ardagna CAROLINE
Bertrand THIEBAULT
Christelle GALLICE
Florence LAGUZZI
Gil GUIGNARD
Haution OLIVIER
Luba FEDELE
Magali BENEDETTI
Philippe ARNAUD
Stephanie TIBULE