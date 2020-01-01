Renaud CAPOLUNGHI

-
Capsule Technologie
- Director, Device Connectivity
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2011 - maintenant
-
Capsule Technologie
- Senior Solution Manager, Device Connectivity
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2011 - 2011
-
General Electric
- Global Lead System designer
Paris
2007 - 2011
Global Lead System Designer / Acting Program Manager, multimodal postprocessing Advantage Workstation (AW)
- Driving of the program in its launching phase (7 products, around 40 team members),
o Integration and training of external teams,
o Driving multifunctional and international teams in order to define products and priorities, according to customer needs, business needs, with cost , time and resource constraints,
o Contribution to estimation of program budget,
o Attendance to congresses (RSNA, ECR, JFR) and customer visits to clarify user needs, technology watch,
- Technical driving of multifunctional team of 60 people, spread on 4 poles : US, India, Hungary and France, in the context of two consecutives programs delivering over 20 products :
o Identification and control of technical and execution risks,
o Definition and driving of operating mechanisms for program management,
o Driving of the rebuild of risk management linked to products safety for all Advantage Workstation products (hardware and software risks),
o Dynamic resources and task management according to program needs, in a tough context, including priority conflicts,
o Coaching project leaders,
- Promotion, creation and launch of short and mid-term initiatives focused on product quality improvement and team efficiency: agile development methods, online training, coding rules, quality tools
- Promotion, creation and launch of middle and short term initiatives for improvement of product quality and team efficiency: agile development methods, on line trainings, coding rules, quality tools.
- Coaching of project leaders.
-
General Electric
- Lead Software Designer
Paris
2003 - 2007
Project Leader, advanced 3D applications on AW: Colonography, Vessel Analysis
- Driving of 2 to 6 developers: resources allocation, coaching,
- Product definition with marketing teams, under resources and timing constraints provided by the program,
- Management of project documentation: specifications, design documents, risk analysis,
- Direct interaction with pilot sites (demos, product definition),
- 510k submissions, patents filing,
- Visits to customer sites for installed base support, demos of prototypes,
- Technology watch (congresses, patents reviews)
-
Ausy
- Research & Development Engineer @ GE Healthcare
Sèvres Cedex
2001 - 2003
Research and development engineer in 3D medical imaging software: cardiovascular applications, Colonography
- Development of 3D segmentation algorithms,
- Conception and development of an algorithm for automatic navigation in 3D hollow structures (virtual coloscopy),
- Conception of GE virtual dissection view (1st product on the market providing this feature)
-
Ausy
- Software Development Engineer @ Thales
Sèvres Cedex
1999 - 2001
- Development of the configuration module of an ITSEC 4 certified firewall,
- Conception, development, integration and validation of the 3rd release of the software,
- Administration of a pool of Trusted Solaris workstations required by the project,
- Workload estimation and planning definition for the 4th release of the software