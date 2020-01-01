Menu

Renaud CAPOLUNGHI

Paris-13E-Arrondissement

Agile methodologies
Medical image analysis
Project management
FDA
Team management skills
Multicultural management

  • Capsule Technologie - Director, Device Connectivity

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2011 - maintenant

  • Capsule Technologie - Senior Solution Manager, Device Connectivity

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2011 - 2011

  • General Electric - Global Lead System designer

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Global Lead System Designer / Acting Program Manager, multimodal postprocessing Advantage Workstation (AW)
    - Driving of the program in its launching phase (7 products, around 40 team members),
    o Integration and training of external teams,
    o Driving multifunctional and international teams in order to define products and priorities, according to customer needs, business needs, with cost , time and resource constraints,
    o Contribution to estimation of program budget,
    o Attendance to congresses (RSNA, ECR, JFR) and customer visits to clarify user needs, technology watch,
    - Technical driving of multifunctional team of 60 people, spread on 4 poles : US, India, Hungary and France, in the context of two consecutives programs delivering over 20 products :
    o Identification and control of technical and execution risks,
    o Definition and driving of operating mechanisms for program management,
    o Driving of the rebuild of risk management linked to products safety for all Advantage Workstation products (hardware and software risks),
    o Dynamic resources and task management according to program needs, in a tough context, including priority conflicts,
    o Coaching project leaders,
    - Promotion, creation and launch of short and mid-term initiatives focused on product quality improvement and team efficiency: agile development methods, online training, coding rules, quality tools
    - Promotion, creation and launch of middle and short term initiatives for improvement of product quality and team efficiency: agile development methods, on line trainings, coding rules, quality tools.
    - Coaching of project leaders.

  • General Electric - Lead Software Designer

    Paris 2003 - 2007 Project Leader, advanced 3D applications on AW: Colonography, Vessel Analysis
    - Driving of 2 to 6 developers: resources allocation, coaching,
    - Product definition with marketing teams, under resources and timing constraints provided by the program,
    - Management of project documentation: specifications, design documents, risk analysis,
    - Direct interaction with pilot sites (demos, product definition),
    - 510k submissions, patents filing,
    - Visits to customer sites for installed base support, demos of prototypes,
    - Technology watch (congresses, patents reviews)

  • Ausy - Research & Development Engineer @ GE Healthcare

    Sèvres Cedex 2001 - 2003 Research and development engineer in 3D medical imaging software: cardiovascular applications, Colonography
    - Development of 3D segmentation algorithms,
    - Conception and development of an algorithm for automatic navigation in 3D hollow structures (virtual coloscopy),
    - Conception of GE virtual dissection view (1st product on the market providing this feature)

  • Ausy - Software Development Engineer @ Thales

    Sèvres Cedex 1999 - 2001 - Development of the configuration module of an ITSEC 4 certified firewall,
    - Conception, development, integration and validation of the 3rd release of the software,
    - Administration of a pool of Trusted Solaris workstations required by the project,
    - Workload estimation and planning definition for the 4th release of the software

