Reyhan LE PALUD

-
Imerys
- Business Analyst
2012 - maintenant
Based in the United Kingdom
- Support the Carbonate Market Segments Manager for Non Paper EMEA market
- Initially desk market research to support monthly industry tracking exercises (KPI)
- Specific projects to be identified to explore sub market opportunities for carbonates, eg. market research on the segment, competitive intelligence, estimate the market size, the market share and trends
-
Alizé International
- Stagiaire chargé d'études de nouveaux marchés
LE CHAMBON FEUGEROLLES
2012 - 2012
Société de Négoce international, secteur agroalimentaire
-
Cheyne Walk Brasserie, Londres
- Assistant Manager
2011 - 2011
-
Alumni Kedge Business School
- Chef de projet évènementiel
2010 - 2011