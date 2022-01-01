Menu

Reyhan LE PALUD

VANNES

Entreprises

  • Imerys - Business Analyst

    2012 - maintenant Based in the United Kingdom

    - Support the Carbonate Market Segments Manager for Non Paper EMEA market

    - Initially desk market research to support monthly industry tracking exercises (KPI)

    - Specific projects to be identified to explore sub market opportunities for carbonates, eg. market research on the segment, competitive intelligence, estimate the market size, the market share and trends

  • Alizé International - Stagiaire chargé d'études de nouveaux marchés

    LE CHAMBON FEUGEROLLES 2012 - 2012 Société de Négoce international, secteur agroalimentaire

  • Cheyne Walk Brasserie, Londres - Assistant Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Alumni Kedge Business School - Chef de projet évènementiel

    2010 - 2011

