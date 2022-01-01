Menu

Reynald LEMAIRE

En résumé

My objective:
invest my energy to solve business challenges leveraging all the benefits of the digital sector. From the early stage of idea generation down to the conception and the realisation of the ideas, I enjoy leveraging my knowledge of the digital business and technologies following an iterative process. I believe in simplicity ... but this is a real challenge ! My experience ? Keep the "lean" way : start small and iterate fast; invest in end-user experience (keep the end-user at the center of the conception process with continuous end-user validation, invest in ergonomy); invest in people ... you will never fail !

Mes compétences :
Stratégie digitale
Lean Startup
Management opérationnel
Business Analysis
Entrepreneuriat
Lean UX

Entreprises

  • ANAIS Software Services SA - Managing Director

    2008 - maintenant General Management
    Consulting (Business & IT)
    Operations
    Finance & Administration

  • IPM media group (La Libre Belgique, La DH, ...) - CIO

    2004 - 2008

  • Arthur Andersen - Senior Consultant

    St. Charles 1998 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

