Menu

Jean-Michel TEXIER

Nanterre

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Several colleagues described me as "a n3rd with an MBA"... that says it all, isn't it?

Passionate about building digital products that matters, pragmatic and result-oriented, I have a significant experience in managing engineering teams and a compelling hunger for new technologies.

After 10 years of entrepreneurship dedicated to design, build and sell software and web solutions, I then joined larger organisation to help them scale and optimise their IT processes and product life cycle using the latest lean and agile methodologies as a source of inspiration.

On the personal side of life : a true "geek-dad", and proud to be!

Specialties: Engineering Management, Change management, Lean, Agile, Software Engineering.

Technical fields: Scalable Web & Mobile applications, Semantics, Search, Software architecture, High-traffic websites, RESTful design, SOA and more...

Mes compétences :
Management
Programmation
Internet
Moteur de recherche
Logiciels de gestion de contenus web
Web 2.0 3.0
Lean management
Agile Development
Kanban
Scrum
.NET
Play Framework 2.0

Entreprises

  • AXA Group Solutions - Head of Digital & Big Data

    Nanterre 2014 - maintenant Helping with the Digital transformation at AXA by providing technological vision and roadmap for a coherent and cohesive set of mobile and web solutions.
    - Change management,
    - Best of breed technologies,
    - Lean and agile approach,
    - Pragmatic innovation.

    AXA is the number one insurance global brand and has been for 5 consecutive years. We are also the number one insurance company in global revenue and the 8th largest asset manager.

  • Viadeo - CTO

    Paris 2013 - 2014 If you're reading this, you know what Viadeo is :-)

  • Allociné - CTO

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Based in Paris, France - Allociné is the leading media in movies, series and tv shows. Provide a pervasive experience and deep/rich infotainment across all popular devices (web, smart phones, tablets, connected tv, stb, gaming consoles)

    Although, AlloCiné headquarter is based in Paris, the group has an international presence through UK, Spain, Germany, Turkey, Brasil, Russia and China.

    The main mission consists in managing the technology and IT departments and organize methodology and processes to ensure a true scalable and repeatable experience among all our web properties and applications (smart phones, tables, iptv, stb and consoles)

  • Open Text Corporation - Principal Technologist

    Paris La Defense 2010 - 2010 Based in Waterloo & Montreal, Canada - At the CTO Office, reporting to the Senior VP Technology & Strategy:

    - Preparing and assisting in all technology and strategy matters the acquisition of Nstein Technology.

    - Active involvement in the Change Management and Knowledge Transfer process following the acquisition of Nstein Technologies Corp.

    - Defining Open Text development strategy in the field of semantics and search in an international environment with a multicultural and multidisciplinary team.

    - Identifying potential acquisition target, fostering R&D projects with Universities, and following relevant patents.

  • Nstein Technologies - CTO

    2006 - 2010 Based in Montreal, Canada - Bring vision and long-term outlook to product managers. Define roadmap & development strategy and accordingly build required technological partnerships.

    Active commitment in marketing and sales activities through management of analyst relationships, conferences, presence to shows and exhibits.

    Provide technical guidance for critical projects during sale cycle and implementation cycle.

    Define and apply a coherent and efficient product lifecycle methodology.

    Strong involvement in the business development strategy of the company mainly in terms of identification of new avenues of growth and potential acquisition targets.

    Manage the R&D department across several countries and subsidiaries (Canada, UK, France)

  • Eurocortex - Founder, President & CTO

    1999 - 2006 Eurocortex is a software solution vendor addressing the specific needs of the Press and Media Industry. Its flagship solution relies on a unique combination of a Web-Content Management System (LAMP) and a Digital Asset Management (C#/.NET) both leveraging a native XML database and search engine.

    In december 2006, Eurocortex was acquired by Nstein Technologies located in Montreal, Canada. I then became Vice-President & Chief Architect and then CTO in January 2008

  • Cortex - Founder & CEO

    1997 - 1999 Based in Nouméa, New-Caledonia - Cortex was an IT services company specialized in web sites design and content management systems. Beyond standard services activities, one of the main achievement was the development of web sites and marketing activities for the local ISP (“Lagoon”) in collaboration with the Telecom and Post Office organization.

    The company headcount grew up to about 30 people before its acquisition by a local ISP and IT services company.

  • APSIDE - Sales & Business Development

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1996 - 1997 Reporting directly to the managing director, I was in charge of account management and new business development specifically for scientific savvy prospects and clients such as Alcatel Space, EADS, Matra Marconi Space/Astrium, CNRS or Motorola.

    I then initiate the creation of a department dedicated to web development and actively support the MD for expanding the company over two other subsidiaries.

  • CEAT - Scientifique du Contingent

    1995 - 1995 As part of my year of military duty, I worked at CEAT as a junior software engineer to design and develop automated testing systems for shock resistance and efficiency of plane's undercarriage: an innovative combination of mechanics, automatics and computer science applied to fault tolerance systems, automation and real-time programming

  • CENA - Ingénieur d'Etudes

    1994 - 1995 The CENA is dedicated to study and design new methodologies and solutions to improve air control and air traffic (globally safer and more reliable).

    I worked as a junior software engineer on a multi-aircraft simplified simulator: a real-time simulation network of planes and air control towers. The system was able to simulate several kinds of plane with very accurate behaviors. It also allows humans (pilots and air controllers) to interact with the system by playing several scenarios in order to determine best approaches.

    The project was involving several people and a team of 6 engineers dealing with computer science, mathematics, mechanics of the flight, real-time processing and graphical interfaces (e.g. simplified flight simulators)

Formations

Réseau