Jean-Michel TEXIER

Several colleagues described me as "a n3rd with an MBA"... that says it all, isn't it?



Passionate about building digital products that matters, pragmatic and result-oriented, I have a significant experience in managing engineering teams and a compelling hunger for new technologies.



After 10 years of entrepreneurship dedicated to design, build and sell software and web solutions, I then joined larger organisation to help them scale and optimise their IT processes and product life cycle using the latest lean and agile methodologies as a source of inspiration.



On the personal side of life : a true "geek-dad", and proud to be!



Specialties: Engineering Management, Change management, Lean, Agile, Software Engineering.



Technical fields: Scalable Web & Mobile applications, Semantics, Search, Software architecture, High-traffic websites, RESTful design, SOA and more...



Mes compétences :

Management

Programmation

Internet

Moteur de recherche

Logiciels de gestion de contenus web

Web 2.0 3.0

Lean management

Agile Development

Kanban

Scrum

.NET

Play Framework 2.0