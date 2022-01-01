Jean-Michel TEXIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Several colleagues described me as "a n3rd with an MBA"... that says it all, isn't it?
Passionate about building digital products that matters, pragmatic and result-oriented, I have a significant experience in managing engineering teams and a compelling hunger for new technologies.
After 10 years of entrepreneurship dedicated to design, build and sell software and web solutions, I then joined larger organisation to help them scale and optimise their IT processes and product life cycle using the latest lean and agile methodologies as a source of inspiration.
On the personal side of life : a true "geek-dad", and proud to be!
Specialties: Engineering Management, Change management, Lean, Agile, Software Engineering.
Technical fields: Scalable Web & Mobile applications, Semantics, Search, Software architecture, High-traffic websites, RESTful design, SOA and more...
Mes compétences :
Management
Programmation
Internet
Moteur de recherche
Logiciels de gestion de contenus web
Web 2.0 3.0
Lean management
Agile Development
Kanban
Scrum
.NET
Play Framework 2.0