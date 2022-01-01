Menu

Reze MARGOT

Élancourt

En résumé

Assure les tâches de secrétariat, accompagne, et assiste un manager

Entreprises

  • Groupe CEBTP - Assistante

    Élancourt 2011 - maintenant

  • Fugro - Assistante de Direction

    Nanterre 2008 - 2011

  • SOBESOL - Assistante

    2002 - 2008

Formations

  • ECORIS (Chambery)

    Chambery 2002 - 2004

