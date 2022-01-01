Rezgui FEKRI

SEBN TN
- HR Manager
2009 - 2013
Mission:
Key Outcomes :
Support the company Lunch in Tunisia , create the core team and put in place the HR process and strategy.
Deliver professional HR Operations :
• Organization design , JD, Workflows definition , Authority matrix definition
• Internal communication set up , PR and interaction with external environment
• Employer Branding, Workforce planning , Talent acquisition/ retention
• Employee development , Employee relations , PMS Compensation and rewards system
• Social actions & benefits
• HR admin processes: time, activities, payroll and benefits management
• HR development processes : staffing, training, appraisal, mobility/transfer
• HRIS platform and data management
Headquarter projects
• Employee branding
• Standard organization chart
• Talent Management
• Global mobility program
• Standard HR process
• Succession planning
• Job architecture