Rezgui FEKRI

Southfield

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lear Corporation tunisia - HR Manager

    Southfield 2013 - maintenant Mission : is the mission of the Plant HR Manager to assure that all departments have the people they need, in terms of talent and attitude, able to offer a high performance in order to meet the goals of the Company and doing it according to the Values of Lear, contributing to build the culture of this Organization and being recognized as the employer of choice.
    Main Outcomes :
    Keep HR Metrics under target:
    HSE & Sustainability:
    Talent development: improve the Training & Development Model
    Leadership & Talent: Build a team A players who get results in their role and personify the Lear leadership model
    Community Services : give back to our community

  • SEBN TN - HR Manager

    2009 - 2013 Mission:
    Key Outcomes :
    Support the company Lunch in Tunisia , create the core team and put in place the HR process and strategy.
    Deliver professional HR Operations :
    • Organization design , JD, Workflows definition , Authority matrix definition
    • Internal communication set up , PR and interaction with external environment
    • Employer Branding, Workforce planning , Talent acquisition/ retention
    • Employee development , Employee relations , PMS Compensation and rewards system
    • Social actions & benefits
    • HR admin processes: time, activities, payroll and benefits management
    • HR development processes : staffing, training, appraisal, mobility/transfer
    • HRIS platform and data management
    Headquarter projects
    • Employee branding
    • Standard organization chart
    • Talent Management
    • Global mobility program
    • Standard HR process
    • Succession planning
    • Job architecture

Formations

  • INTES (Tunis)

    Tunis 1999 - 2003 Maitrise

