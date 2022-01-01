Retail
Rezlaine BIADE
Rezlaine BIADE
Saint-Denis
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vente-privee.com
- Chargée de recrutement
Saint-Denis
2012 - maintenant
OBEA Formation
- Assistante recrutement
Paris
2011 - 2011
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Conseillère Accueil
PARIS
2008 - 2010
Formations
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
2010 - 2012
Master 2 Communication & Ressources Humaines
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
2009 - 2010
Licence Management des Organisations
IUT Dijon
Dijon
2007 - 2009
DUT Techniques de Commercialisation
Réseau
Alexandre BRANCHE
Fabrice KHALFA
Géraldine ESTELLON LEMILLE
Laurent LAMBERT
Ludivine MIKOLAJCZYK (ALQUIÉ)
Morgane LEMARIÉ
Nicolas CORDIER
Raphael LINOSSIER
Aurior (Paris)
Raveloson FANJA
Steeve FAUGOOA