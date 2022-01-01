Riad BOUAYAD

A graduate Maintenance Engineer, specializing in maintenance and Instrument Engineer with experience in the management of capital equipment using acceptable methodologies to maximize performance and to reduce operating costs.
Possesses the following qualities:
Good analytical skills applying practical and theoretical knowledge in day-to-day problem solving predictive maintenance skills
Planning skills to lead the co-ordination of multi disciplinary teams in maintenance projects
Compile and provide input for preparation of department capital and operating budgets and monitor annual expenditure budgets
Sound practical experience and knowledge of rotating, high pressure, materials handling (including pneumatic materials handling), water injection, and gas compression equipment
Experience in quantity surveying, compilation of bills of material, tender documents and preparation of tender documents
Developed successful maintenance strategies in the oil & gas industry and the implementation of reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) results into predictive maintenance systems
Frequently consulted in the management and organization of the maintenance department
Explore and evaluate innovative technologies, technical methods and good maintenance practices and advise management for implementation and improvement
Self-motivated, work well with minimum of supervision and a good resourceful team leader. Worker who enjoy the challenges of new situations
Mes compétences :
Shutdown Coordinator
Planning Function Managing
Maximo Users
Maximo Implementation
pre-commissiong & commissiong
Pas de formation renseignée