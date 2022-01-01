Menu

Riad BOUAYAD

HADJOUT

En résumé

A graduate Maintenance Engineer, specializing in maintenance and Instrument Engineer with experience in the management of capital equipment using acceptable methodologies to maximize performance and to reduce operating costs.

Possesses the following qualities:

Good analytical skills applying practical and theoretical knowledge in day-to-day problem solving predictive maintenance skills

Planning skills to lead the co-ordination of multi disciplinary teams in maintenance projects

Compile and provide input for preparation of department capital and operating budgets and monitor annual expenditure budgets

Sound practical experience and knowledge of rotating, high pressure, materials handling (including pneumatic materials handling), water injection, and gas compression equipment

Experience in quantity surveying, compilation of bills of material, tender documents and preparation of tender documents

Developed successful maintenance strategies in the oil & gas industry and the implementation of reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) results into predictive maintenance systems

Frequently consulted in the management and organization of the maintenance department

Explore and evaluate innovative technologies, technical methods and good maintenance practices and advise management for implementation and improvement

Self-motivated, work well with minimum of supervision and a good resourceful team leader. Worker who enjoy the challenges of new situations

Mes compétences :
Shutdown Coordinator
Planning Function Managing
Maximo Users
Maximo Implementation
pre-commissiong & commissiong

Entreprises

  • SH-HESS Corporation - Head planning & Methods department

    2010 - maintenant

  • SH & HESS corporation - Maintenance & Planning Engineer

    2000 - 2009 Charger de la gestion du service Planning et Methode

  • QAPCO - Instrument ST

    1999 - 1999 Maintenance instrumentation au polyethylene plant Oum said DOHA

  • SONATRACH - Ingenieur Instrumentation

    1987 - 1999 charger du service Instrumentation

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau