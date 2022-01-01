Riad BOUAYAD

A graduate Maintenance Engineer, specializing in maintenance and Instrument Engineer with experience in the management of capital equipment using acceptable methodologies to maximize performance and to reduce operating costs.



Possesses the following qualities:



Good analytical skills applying practical and theoretical knowledge in day-to-day problem solving predictive maintenance skills



Planning skills to lead the co-ordination of multi disciplinary teams in maintenance projects



Compile and provide input for preparation of department capital and operating budgets and monitor annual expenditure budgets



Sound practical experience and knowledge of rotating, high pressure, materials handling (including pneumatic materials handling), water injection, and gas compression equipment



Experience in quantity surveying, compilation of bills of material, tender documents and preparation of tender documents



Developed successful maintenance strategies in the oil & gas industry and the implementation of reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) results into predictive maintenance systems



Frequently consulted in the management and organization of the maintenance department



Explore and evaluate innovative technologies, technical methods and good maintenance practices and advise management for implementation and improvement



Self-motivated, work well with minimum of supervision and a good resourceful team leader. Worker who enjoy the challenges of new situations



Mes compétences :

Shutdown Coordinator

Planning Function Managing

Maximo Users

Maximo Implementation

pre-commissiong & commissiong