Zehor ALLAL

I am flexible, reliable, and conscientious,strong team player, know how to handle pressure and stress and how to bear big responsibilities...I would like to be involved in a challenging work environment in order to broaden my horizons and extend my knowledge.





Mes compétences :

management control

manage inventory

interpersonal skills

Update Planning

SOCIAL SKILLS

Quantitative analysis of uncertainty and risk

Project Team Skills

Project Management

Private laboratory analysis

Primavera P6

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Client monitoring