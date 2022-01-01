Menu

Zehor ALLAL

BLIDA

En résumé

I am flexible, reliable, and conscientious,strong team player, know how to handle pressure and stress and how to bear big responsibilities...I would like to be involved in a challenging work environment in order to broaden my horizons and extend my knowledge.


Mes compétences :
management control
manage inventory
interpersonal skills
Update Planning
SOCIAL SKILLS
Quantitative analysis of uncertainty and risk
Project Team Skills
Project Management
Private laboratory analysis
Primavera P6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Client monitoring

Entreprises

  • ABB ALGERIE - PLANNING ENGINEER

    maintenant

  • ABB - Planning Engineer

    Cergy 2014 - 2014 Haoued Berkaoui- (Gas & Oil)

    HBK Project -Récupération des gaz torché et Ré-instrumentation de centre de production

  • ABB - Planning Engineer

    Cergy 2013 - 2014 EL- MERK Project collect and dessert installations (120 wells / 10 FIELDS GATHERING SYSTEM FGS and GADHERING DISTRIBUTION MANIFOLD GDM EPC PROJECT.

  • ABB - Project Assistant

    Cergy 2012 - 2013 * Coordinate and complete activities related to the program and project management disciplines ;
    * Setup and maintain job files in accordance with Company work Instructions and applicable project instructions. ;
    * Prepare correspondence, presentations and/or reports as required.
    * Follow-up on correspondence and outstanding requests for resolution.
    * Coordinate for Project Team, Client and/or Vendor meetings.
    * Responsible for the setup and cleanup of meeting facilities utilized by
    Project Manager and/or Project Team.

    * Facilitate document issue process . ;
    * Assist Project Manager and Project Team with document distribution, Scanning, copying, etc. ;
    * Forward to appropriate engineer for review. ;
    * Receive certified drawing approval from appropriate engineer, issues
    certified drawing, and scans into Company specific document management system, Documentation.

    Assemble data books or operating manuals as necessary..
    * control and monitor project total expenditure including verifying and checking of invoices and claims from suppliers, vendors and subcontractors to ensure that all project expenditures are captured and properly recorded
    * Compiling & maintaining travel/vacation planner &Organization charts as required.
    * Prepare invoices, reports, memos, letters, and other documents, as well as power point presentations.
    * Insure to delivered the files to the customers before the deadline. ;

  • TEKNACHEM ALGERIE-GROUP HASNAOUI - Sales representative

    2011 - 2012 TEKNACHEM ALGERIE/GRUPO PUMA ALGERIE

    (Industry of cement and concrete)

    * Receive the clients and take in charge their demand. ;
    * Answer to the phone and take a messages for the manager and staff. ;
    * Billing system (wavesoft).
    * Settlement system of accounting. ;
    * Client monitoring (support orders; provide transportation, collectibility, rebooting ) ;
    * Plan and manage inventory (receptions products, destocking, and permanent annual inventory). ;

  • LABORATORIES - Medical Assistant

    2005 - 2010 Private laboratory analysis (Health)

    * Receive the patients and take in charge their demand. ;
    * To provide high quality reception and secretarial services to the patients. ;
    * To maintain confidentiality of all information. ;
    * To provide flexibility in practice staffing arrangements. ;

Formations

  • National Institute Of Planning And Management (Borj Kiffan)

    Borj Kiffan 2012 - 2014 Master in Management

    * To ensure management control of the company ;

  • National High School Of Statistics And Applied Economics (Ben Aknoun)

    Ben Aknoun 2005 - 2010 Probability and Statistics engineer

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :