Riad EL MRABTE

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Riad EL mrabte Nationality Moroccan Official training instructor
Security and protection of diplomats
British company AEGIS security

Entreprises

  • vip sécurité Bellouno italia - Close protection vip Bellouno italia

    2015 - 2016

  • Ateliers Vert Maroc - Responsable de pointage les ouvriers  Ateliers Vert Maroc

    2015 - 2015 Responsable de pointage l

  • Groupe 3n service - Responsable des Opérations de sécurité nettoyage

    2013 - 2014

  • STAR SECURITY SERVICES L.L.C - Official training instructor

    2010 - 2013

  • PRIMANET - Superviseur sécurité et nettoyage

    2007 - 2013 3. Supervisor security guard and hotelsafety and hotel Royal Mansour hotel la mamounia Marrakech company PRIMANET
    4. supervisor Security guard and balances Rabat Festivalin 2009 company PRIMANET
    5. Supervisors Security and guard ingthe balance of Rabat Festival Renaissance platform and platform Bouregregin 2010 company PRIMANET

  • Amiri Guard - UAE

    1996 - 2005 Secret palaces guards the head of state Amiri Guard
    Soldier armed secret Amiri airport and airport guard all ports Amiri Guard
    Soldier armed secret ceremony, the reception of guests head of state and guard them while they were inside the country Amiri Guard

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau