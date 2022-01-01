Riad EL mrabte Nationality Moroccan Official training instructor
Security and protection of diplomats
British company AEGIS security
Entreprises
vip sécurité Bellouno italia
- Close protection vip Bellouno italia
2015 - 2016
Ateliers Vert Maroc
- Responsable de pointage les ouvriers Ateliers Vert Maroc
2015 - 2015Responsable de pointage l
Groupe 3n service
- Responsable des Opérations de sécurité nettoyage
2013 - 2014
STAR SECURITY SERVICES L.L.C
- Official training instructor
2010 - 2013
PRIMANET
- Superviseur sécurité et nettoyage
2007 - 20133. Supervisor security guard and hotelsafety and hotel Royal Mansour hotel la mamounia Marrakech company PRIMANET
4. supervisor Security guard and balances Rabat Festivalin 2009 company PRIMANET
5. Supervisors Security and guard ingthe balance of Rabat Festival Renaissance platform and platform Bouregregin 2010 company PRIMANET
Amiri Guard
- UAE
1996 - 2005 Secret palaces guards the head of state Amiri Guard
Soldier armed secret Amiri airport and airport guard all ports Amiri Guard
Soldier armed secret ceremony, the reception of guests head of state and guard them while they were inside the country Amiri Guard