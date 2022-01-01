Motivation Letter
Dear Sir/Madam,
I am writing to you to apply for the position of HR Coordinator or Administrator I should like to be considered for this position
It would be an outstanding opportunity for me to enter the Company and to continue to grow and develop the skills I learnt during my experience.
After going through your requirements and specifications, I am confident that my combination of practical work experience and solid educational background will help the company to grow further
Please find enclosed a copy of my C.V. I am fully prepared to be available for interview at your convenience
Thank you for your precious time and consideration in going through the cover letter , I will be waiting your positive reply from your side
I look forward to meeting you.
Sincerely yours
Riad Fekraoui
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Vocational training
Monitoring management
Manage the payment
Workforce Management
System quality management
Report writing
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Manage orders
ISO 900X Standard
Excellent communication skills
Employment Law
Cause analysis Management
Breach of Contract
Administrative management
Absence management
Coordination
Payroll
practical work experience
human resources
develop the skills I
Necessary skills
Make job analysis