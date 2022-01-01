Motivation Letter





Dear Sir/Madam,



I am writing to you to apply for the position of HR Coordinator or Administrator I should like to be considered for this position

It would be an outstanding opportunity for me to enter the Company and to continue to grow and develop the skills I learnt during my experience.

After going through your requirements and specifications, I am confident that my combination of practical work experience and solid educational background will help the company to grow further

Please find enclosed a copy of my C.V. I am fully prepared to be available for interview at your convenience

Thank you for your precious time and consideration in going through the cover letter , I will be waiting your positive reply from your side

I look forward to meeting you.



Sincerely yours

Riad Fekraoui



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Vocational training

Monitoring management

Manage the payment

Manage the paiement

Workforce Management

System quality management

Report writing

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Access

Manage orders

ISO 900X Standard

Excellent communication skills

Employment Law

Cause analysis Management

Breach of Contract

Administrative management

Absence management

Coordination

Payroll

practical work experience

human resources

develop the skills I

Necessary skills

Make job analysis