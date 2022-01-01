Menu

En résumé

Motivation Letter


Dear Sir/Madam,

I am writing to you to apply for the position of HR Coordinator or Administrator I should like to be considered for this position
It would be an outstanding opportunity for me to enter the Company and to continue to grow and develop the skills I learnt during my experience.
After going through your requirements and specifications, I am confident that my combination of practical work experience and solid educational background will help the company to grow further
Please find enclosed a copy of my C.V. I am fully prepared to be available for interview at your convenience
Thank you for your precious time and consideration in going through the cover letter , I will be waiting your positive reply from your side
I look forward to meeting you.

Sincerely yours
Riad Fekraoui

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Vocational training
Monitoring management
Manage the payment
Manage the paiement
Workforce Management
System quality management
Report writing
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Manage orders
ISO 900X Standard
Excellent communication skills
Employment Law
Cause analysis Management
Breach of Contract
Administrative management
Absence management
Coordination
Payroll
practical work experience
human resources
develop the skills I
Necessary skills
Make job analysis

Entreprises

  • DAEWOO E&C - HR COORDINATOR

    2015 - maintenant Put in place and fellow-up the application of HR , Hiring and other documentation Monitoring recruitment File collaborator: content, modeling, classification.
    - Employment contract
    -Medical examination and aptitude profile Required records
    -Follow and manage the payment of personals.
    - Absence management
    - Paid leave and RTT Absences sheets,
    -Cause analysis Management of working time and schedule RTT
    -Planning paid holidays, rights recognition
    - Administrative management of training
    The training plan and schedule The paperwork
    - Impact of the reform of vocational training: management of DIF, VAE ..
    -Breach of contract
    -Resignation, dismissal Final settlement Retirement.

  • AL Bayati General Trading Co - HR and Marketing Administrator

    2013 - 2015 : AL Bayati General Trading Co (Dubai, UAE) Metal Detectors and Gold Mining Manufacturing (MINELAB)

    Duties:
    -Put in place and fellow-up the application of HR , Hiring and other documentation Monitoring recruitment File collaborator: content, modeling, classification.
    - Employment contract
    -Medical examination and aptitude profile Required records
    -Follow and manage the payment of personals.
    - Absence management
    -Represents Business marketers level.
    -Coordinate with all internal and external customers.
    -Check and found new clients partnership at the Gulf countries and Africa.
    -Prepare and organized exhibitions extern with the ministers of mines partnership.

  • AEMC Al Assalah Electro Mechanical Contracting co. - HR Administrator

    2011 - 2012 Duties:

    ( Established and followed the contract of work and all the statements at the Insurance offices
    -Followed and check the personals time sheet .
    -Data base , recruitment
    -Medical examination and aptitude profile Required records
    -Follow and manage the payment of personals.
    - Participate in TPM actions (Total Production Maintenance) as a team member.
    Coordinate with Human Resources Department and Production manager for all job related to Hiring, attendance and Manpower movement fellow-up
    - Absence management.

  • EURL MILA AGRO - HR And Marketing Administrator

    2010 - 2011 Duties:
    .-Follow and organized all import orders
    -Coordinate with all clients and internal and external suppliers.
    -Manage orders from start to the finish ... .
    - Follow the account banking all Money transfer and received.
    Calculate the key performance indicators (Kip's), notably: Production, Man Hour, LTA (Lost Time Accident), O.E.E (Overall Equipment Efficiency), and wastage

    Participate in TPM actions (Total Production Maintenance) as a team member.
    Coordinate with Human Resources Department and Production manager for all job related to Hiring, attendance and Manpower movement fellow-up

  • From - Human Resources Manager

    2005 - 2007 Company: (kraytem contracting co) International Company. Electrical central combined 1200 Mw Koudiet Eddraouch -Taref (EBERDROLA)

    As : Human Resources Manager and payroll calculator.

    Duties: Applying Hiring procedures in accordance with current regulations to search and find the brightest, most competent, flexible, reliable, employees.
    -Coordinate with all departments
    -Make job analysis to collect information about the duties, responsibilities,
    Necessary skills, outcomes, and work environment.
    -Preparing and putting in place HR procedures in accordance with the Algerian
    Law and current regulations.

  • SNC Lavalin International co - HR Manager

    2005 - 2009 (04 Years Of Professional experience)

    ) Electrical central combined 1200 MW(
    payroll calculator
    Duties:

    Daily control of Manpower movement (Hiring, Dismissal, Termination,
    Annual leave, sick leave, employee's payroll and invoices checking.
    Employees' Daily timesheets fellow-up and payroll calculation.
    Prepare the Invoices and assure the money transfer fellow-up.
    Coordinate with the KBR expatriate managers and employees.
    Coordinate with all external administration, especially: the Bank, for transfer of
    Money, the Social security (CNAS) and CACOBATH.

    4- Languages: Spoken, Read and Written.

Formations

  • Diplôme En Marketing (Dubai)

    Dubai 2011 - 2011 DIPLÔME EN MARKETING

    * 1- Marketing Diploma from Arab international academy D&FRD .Ain DEFLA-ALGERIA 2011 ;

  • CETIC FORMATION (Algiers)

    Algiers 2008 - 2008 SYSTEM MANAGEMENT QUALITE

    FORMATION EN SYSTEM MANAGEMENT QUALITÉ ISO 9001/ VERSION 2008

  • National Institute (Mila)

    Mila 2001 - 2005 Bachelor Degree

    * 1- senior technician human resources (National institute of formation Professional

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales D'Alger HEC Alger (EX: INC) (Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales D'A)

    Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales D'A 2001 - 2005 Diploma

    Diploma : senior technician humaine resources manager
    City /country institute national of formation Professional city of Mila

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales D'Alger HEC Alger (EX: INC) (Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales D'A)

    Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales D'A 1997 - 1998 Bachelors Degree

