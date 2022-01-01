Riad JOUINI

Over 20 years of international successful experience in Basic, Detail Engineering & Construction activities for Oil & Gas EPCC overseas projects, I have developed an increasingly responsible role in strategic management where technical versatility, result-driven approach and solid experience in all facets of turnkey project execution can contribute to significant successes.



Dedication, responsiveness, entrepreneurship and a continuous drive for improvement are the values I have devoted and devoting to promote overall business growth.



Mes compétences :

EPC

Offshore

Oil and Gaz

Coordination de projet

Budget management

Interface client

International

Pétrole

Freelance

Engineering