Riad JOUINI

-
Amec Foster Wheeler
- Senior Project Engineer
Londres
2017 - maintenant
FEED Studies for SONATRACH Refineries project, managing from elaboration of the specifications to the tendering for the manufacturing, filling and packaging lines of Steel Drums, Pails and plastic containers for Lube Oil and greases.
• Realisation of the specification for manufacturing lines of: Steel Drum, Steel Pail, Plastic Containers and Can.
• Realisation of the specification for Filling & Packaging lines of: Steel Drum, Steel Pail, Plastic Containers & Can.
• Ensuring the recommendation from sourcing internationally the possible Vendors, to the whole tendering process including selection criteria, tender evaluation plan, bid clarifications, responses and review.
• Prepare response to technical queries as per project requirements.
• Reviews all technical offer analyses & establish recommendations for the FEED.
• Establish the P&ID Mechanization, Equipment List, Fluid List and Line List.
• Elaboration of the Building Plot Plans of the different Manufacturing, Filling-Packaging lines and Warehouses with their access.
-
Amec Foster Wheeler
- Senior Project Engineer
Londres
2014 - 2016
Member of Foster Wheeler, for a Project Management Consultancy awarded by KNPC for Multi-Billion Dollar ( $12B) Clean Fuels Project in Kuwait.
I'm involved and mainly responsible for interfaces between the one Joint venture JGSK (JGC Corp. / GS Engin. and S&K Corp.) in JGC offices at Yokohama (JAPAN) and other JV's (6 interfaces).
• Prepare and attend to the Interface meetings between JV/Contractors.
• Overseeing the interface process with other Contractors/ Authorities / JV's .
• Ensuring that interfaces are identified, registred and reported.
• Ensure that Interface issues are reported in a timely manner.
• Participate as an active member on Interface Management Team.
• Etablish Interface Agreement with other Parties for each Interface.
• Maintain Interface Register.
-
TOTAL
- Project Interface Coordinator
COURBEVOIE
2013 - 2014
• Prepare and attend to the Interface meetings between Contractors.
• Initiate regular technical review in order to anticipate and reduce the interface problem, design clashes, etc,
• Arbitrate and/or rise to the package manager if necessary technical disputes where Contractors fail to agree.
• Prepare response to technical queries, propose solution as per project requirement erection issues and required schedules.
• Request from contractor preparation and implementation of a corrective action plan when necessary, and follow-up of these action plans.
• Witness/Monitor and agree Close Out of Interface Tasks and punch lists.
• Assist Company representatives for performing technical supervision regarding instrumentation/electrical and/or system during construction engineering, fabrication, construction and pre-commissioning phases.
• Optimise perform and define technical procedure solutions for instrumentation and systems issues priority in construction and pre-commissioning phases considering project schedule and to improve the Platform shutdowns time.
-
Air Liquide
- OIL & GAS Consultant
Paris
2009 - 2013
Involved in engineering analysis & design in support of Oil & Gas projects; providing technical oversight and review,
· Analyse and control RFQ/ proposal documents received and prepare proposal summary review,
· Assist in the collection of the data required for the possible proposal clarification requests,
· Prepares construction scope & price estimation, shelters specifications, bill of quantities, checking of
subcontractor’s commercial and technical proposal and evaluate vendor’s quotation and technical offering,
· Interface engineering on critical interface issues and review of engineering packages.
· Engineering interface coordination at site during Erection, Pre-commissioning and Commissioning.
· Challenge the Sub-Contractor claims against the signed contract.
-
VEOLIA OIL & GAS - SG Technologies
- OIL & GAS Consultant
2009 - 2009
Currently self employed as a Senior Consultant, in all aspects of the Industry. My extensive experience, allow me to deeply understand each client's unique business needs.
VEOLIA OIL & GAS
•Creation and implementation of a complete set of custom specification and forms for a FEED design,
•P&ID HAZOP Review and implementation of the results,
SG TECHNOLOGIES
•Management consulting to help to improve their performance, primarily through the analysis of existing business problems (organisational and processes) and development of plans for improvement.
-
PERSONAL PROJECTS (1 year break from Oil & Gas)
- Partner / Shareholder
2008 - 2008
Develop Import/Export business, for development and promotion Moroccan & French products in Japan.
-
CTJV (CHIYODA & TECHNIP Joint Venture)
- Oil & Gas Project Engineering Coordinator
2006 - 2007
oProject : RASGAS Onshore Expansion Project Phase II – 4 billions USD (RGX6)
oProject : RASGAS Al KHALEJ Gas 2 – 2 billions USD (AKG2)
Project engineering coordinator in CHIYODA offices at Yokohama (JAPAN) between CHIYODA Corporation (Yokohama Centre) & TECHNIP (Paris + Abu Dhabi Centres), on Instrumentation Control/Safety, & Telecom Systems, (for RGX6 SOW = 300 millions USD & for AKG2 SOW = 180 millions USD,). As TECHNIP Representative Coordinator responsible for establishing & monitoring the interface between CTJV Offices & ensuring that it functions with minimum of disruption.
-
CEGELEC Oil & Gas - COMSIP Division (Upstream Department)
- Bid / Tender & Proposal Manager
2002 - 2005
In charge on several tenders (3M€ to 90M€ ) covering the engineering, configuration, procurement, construction & start-up for the instrumentation, control systems, electrical & telecommunication equipment, in international oil & gas industries.
-
CEGELEC Oil & Gas - COMSIP Division (Upstream Department)
- Project & Coordination Manager
2002 - 2005
Project management & coordination on Control/Safety Systems, Instrumentation & Telecom projects (2M€ to 10M€),based on solid technical expertise, with flexibility/adaptability, managerial skills to lead multi-discipline & multi-cultural teams, including fast track project involving many interfaces with other contractors in a very short schedule.
-
DORIS ENGINEERING (Engineering Oil & Gas)
- Instrumentation Engineer
1999 - 2002
Basics & Details engineering.
Site Surveys.
-
PROSERNAT (specialise in the conception and realisation of gas treatment, catalyst &
- Instrumentation Technician
1995 - 1999
Detail engineering to Skids Start-up.